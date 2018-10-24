Spanish Police Catch Couple Doing It on The Highway in Sandero Stepway

Some people find getting it on in a car irresistible; multitaskers are even willing to risk their own lives and others’ to get down and dirty while driving on the highway.

The video was shot on the AP-6 highway near Villacastin in Segovia, and it showed a couple inside a blue



La Guardia Civil has issued a statement to confirm they finally tracked down the two and that they are now being investigated for reckless driving. They’re facing a couple of years behind bars and a fine if they’re found guilty.



“Police became aware of a video circulating on social media in which the driver of a car could be seen having sex with his passenger,” the statement reads, as cited by the Mail. “It was a video lasting 32 seconds and the car could be seen in the middle lane. The motorway it was traveling on was identified as the AP-6.”



“After viewing several hours of traffic cameras the car was identified and the identify of the driver confirmed. He lives in the province of Madrid,” the statement further says. “When he was told why he was under investigation, he confessed and identified the woman with him, who was also being probed on suspicion of reckless driving. This behavior is punishable by up to two years in prison and a 500 Euro fine.”



