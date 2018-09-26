autoevolution
 

Oregon Police Pull Over Toyota Camry, Find Body of Dead Woman Inside

26 Sep 2018
by
What looked like a regular traffic stop in Portland, Oregon, turned into a murder charge earlier this week, when cops found the body of a dead woman inside a white Toyota Camry.
According to reports cited by KOIN, it didn’t look like the cops were chasing the vehicle. If anything, it seemed like the driver pulled over on his own accord, so either he was confident they wouldn’t see the dead body or he didn’t even understand the trouble he was in.

For the police officers involved at least, this was supposed to be a regular traffic stop, nothing out of the ordinary.

The publication identifies the driver as Timothy J. Mackley, a 57-year-old man who has a very checkered past, including arrests on theft and on sexual assaults. He is currently being held at the Multnomah County Jail and will be arraigned for murder.

The police didn’t say where the body of the woman was located in the car or reveal the victim’s identity. For the time being, they’ve only established that this was a homicide, with the exact cause of death waiting to be revealed after the autopsy.

Mackley was convicted in 1989 on a string of charges including sexual assault and sodomy, and served 5 years behind bars before he was supposed to check into a mental health facility. No word yet if he ever got around to that, but he definitely “forgot” to register as a sex offender, which was part of his sentence.

More recently, he was arrested on 2 separate counts of theft and found guilty of both. He is a man familiar with the inside of a prison and who clearly has mental health issues.

Details on his state of mind at the time of the arrest are yet to be made public.

