Dacia Duster Pickup Truck Set To Be Launched This Year

Over in Romania, “most [Duster] customers chose the most accessorized versions [in 2018], with the 4x4 variant accounting for 77 percent of total sales." Romturingia is a coachbuilder from Romania specialized in all things Dacia, including the Dacia Pick-Up. If you ignore the spelling and focus on the capability of the coach-built workhorse, then it all starts to make sense.Limited in numbers and not available through Dacia dealerships, the Dacia Pick-Up by Romturingia will be added to the automaker’s lineup in the second half of the year. According to 0-100.ro , the workhorse has the support of the Renault Technologie Roumanie technical center in Titu and marketing department.Hakim Boutehra, the man in charge of Renault and Dacia in Romania, didn’t mention availability beyond the country’s borders. What Boutehra did highlight is that the Duster Pick-Up “is currently being homologated.”Something else that’s unclear is the body style of the Duster Pick-Up. So far, Romturingia brought forward single-cab models to display at automotive shows and for the employees of integrated oil company OMV Petrom Being a pickup, the Duster Pick-Up is expected to feature the 1.5 Blue dCi as the standard engine, coupled to a six-speed manual transmission. The four-cylinder turbo diesel outputs 115 PS (113 horsepower) and 260 Nm (192 pound-feet) of torque.For the bone-stock Duster, the most potent engine option available for 2019 is the 1.3 TCe co-developed by Mercedes-Benz. In its highest tune, the four-cylinder turbo has 150 PS (148 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) to offer on full song.The second generation of the Duster is the most important model in the Romanian automaker’s lineup, helping Dacia end 2018 with 700,798 sales on the domestic and international markets. In Europe, Dacia is the 14th automaker by sales volume, translating to a market share in the ballpark of three percent.Over in Romania, “most [Duster] customers chose the most accessorized versions [in 2018], with the 4x4 variant accounting for 77 percent of total sales."