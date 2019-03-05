Volkswagen ID Buggy Is a Speck of Green Beach Fun in Geneva

autoevolution

Back in the 1960s and 1970s, Americans in general and Californians in particular were suckers for crazy contraptions based on the Volkswagen Beetle. Mostly referred to as buggies, these vehicles were the definition of fun on the beaches and dunes in the country.
In Europe, the phenomenon was much less rampant, but it is there that the German carmaker decided to unveil the future of the dune machines, the electric ID Buggy.

Built, as will most other electric cars from Volkswagen, on the modular MEB platform, the ID Buggy takes all the elements of the original cars – no fixed roof and doors, the lovable design – and mixes them with an electric powertrain and an aluminum, steel, and plastic body.

The ID Buggy officially comes as a two-seater, but given the fact that it is modular it can be converted to a 2+2 configuration.

Regardless of how many people ride in it, the ID Buggy offers electric thrills thanks to a monster of a motor, mounted in the rear and developing 204 ps. If that’s not enough, an additional electric motor could be added at the front to provide an all-wheel drive experience.

All shiny and green on the floor of Palexpo, the ID Buggy might become something of a lucrative side business for Volkswagen. The Germans said in Geneva they are “opening its Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB) to other manufacturers,” including by offering the ID Buggy to external producers as well.

“The MEB is to establish itself as the standard for e-mobility. Based on the MEB, we will make individual mobility CO2-neutral, safe, comfortable and accessible to as many people as possible,” promised Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess in Geneva.

Until the MEB establishes itself as the standard for e-mobility, let’s enjoy the ID Buggy in the gallery above, showing both official photos and stills taken on the ground in Geneva.
