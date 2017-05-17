autoevolution

Uber Wanted to Partner Tesla for Autonomous Driving, Musk Said "No"

 
17 May 2017, 13:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It's hard to keep track of who is working with whom in this fast-changing industry that seems to have incorporated parts of the tech business as well as others (such as ride-sharing companies).
Only yesterday, BMW announced a partnership with Delphi for the development of autonomous driving systems, joining its existing deals with Intel and Mobileye. Only Intel and Mobileye were already working with Delphi on another projects of their own. Oh, and did we mention Mobileye is owned by Intel? You see? It's like a South American soap opera where it's almost impossible to keep track of all the connections between the characters.

Some characters, though, have a greater importance than others, and if Tesla and Uber were two join hands in the quest for self-driving cars, that surely wouldn't have gone unnoticed. Two of the most resounding names in their respective area of influence coming together would have been the headline of the month ("of the year" would be pushing it).

According to an excerpt from a book called "Wild Ride" written by Adam Lashinsky (of "Fortune" magazine), we very nearly had that last year. The fragment, as pointed out by Bloomberg, quotes a conversation between Travis Kalanick, Uber CEO, and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, as recalled by the former.

I said, ‘Look man, we should partner.’ Elon spent the rest of the call convincing me that it’s too far out, and it’s not realistic, that I should just stick to what we do best and be focused, or I’m going to f--- it all up. That’s when I knew Tesla was competing.”

Indeed, hearing Musk say something is too far out (particularly something so not far out) is a clear indication that the man is lying. After all, it's the same guy that's talking about traveling at 1,000 mph and going to Mars. And sure enough, only a few days later, Musk published the Tesla Master Plan part Deux, in which he refers to the Tesla Network.

The Bloomberg piece notes that, according to "a person close to Musk," the Tesla CEO admitted to declining the partnership but insists he never tried to convince Kalanick from venturing into the autonomous driving business.

Uber is now working with Volvo and Mercedes-Benz on developing the self-driving technology it so desperately needs to stay relevant, assuming its adoption is indeed imminent at some point in the future. However, it might be up for a bumpy ride considering the lawsuit filed by Google claiming Uber's program took advantage of some stolen trade secrets.
Uber Tesla Motors Tesla autonomous driving self-driving autonomous
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78