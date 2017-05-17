BMW, Delphi, Intel, and Mobileye Form Autonomous Driving Super-Group

Forget about EVs - the real race in the automotive world right now is that to develop a system capable of driving a car around on its own with minimal or no driver intervention at all.





We remind you that We see partnerships being stricken all the time, resulting in a closer than ever tie between the car and the tech industries. The two are so intertwined right now that it's hard to tell where one ends and the other begins anymore.The landscape is also changing all the time. Up to last summer, Mobileye used to be the main partner of Tesla 's Autopilot program, but the Californian company decided to part ways in the wake of the Joshua Brown incident (even though it has always denied a direct connection for its decision with the crash).Since then, the Israeli firm has been acquired by chip-making giant Intel, but continued to develop its work further in the autonomous driving field. In July 2016, both Intel and Mobileye announced their partnership with BMW in the development of a "scalable [self-driving] architecture that can be adopted by other automotive developers."Now, Delphi is officially becoming directly involved in the other three companies' efforts to develop a self-driving vehicle by 2021. The parts specialist is seen as "a development partner and system integrator" for the autonomous driving platform which, the four hope, will be of interest to other companies as well.The statement released makes it very clear that the engagement between Delphi and BMW, Intel, and Mobileye is not exclusive, meaning it is free to pursue similar projects with other brands or groups as well.“This is a great opportunity for Delphi to use its technical depth and experience with automated driving and electrical architecture to help the cooperation develop and deploy at scale. Our close working relationship with all three partners serves as a solid foundation for a success,” said Kevin Clark, President and CEO of Delphi.We remind you that earlier this month Delphi announced it would split the company in two with the new branch to focus solely on the development of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. This new partnership can only underline the increased weight this part of the company's business has and give us an idea of where things are going.