UAE Yacht Brand Reveals a Spectacular Luxury Toy

Things seems to be going well in the luxury yacht industry, with so many gorgeous new models that it’s hard to keep up with all the launches. One of the builders that are lesser known than the top global brands, but promising to rise quickly to the top, comes from the UAE.
Dubai has the reputation of being one of the top playgrounds for millionaire yacht owners, many of them being celebrities.
When the international hunt for Russian oligarch-owned assets began, following the invasion of Ukraine, Dubai became infamous for being one of the preferred destinations for the ultra-rich Russian oligarchs who were trying to “hide” their superyachts in various so-called safe havens.
One thing’s for sure – Dubai and luxury yachts are a match made in heaven. Therefore, the local yachting industry keeps expanding, including new projects launched by well-established builders like the UAE-based Gulf Craft. Gulf Craft has opened a brand-new Experience Center here, last year, and is now celebrating its first anniversary with another milestone, the sale of its Majesty 140 yacht.
The Majesty Yacht range is as impressive as it sounds, offering beautiful pleasure craft from 100 feet (30.4 meters) to 175-foot-long (53 meters). The largest model in the range, Majesty 175, claims to be the biggest production composite yacht in the world.
An imposing four-decker designed by big names in the industry, the Majesty 175 is built with seven staterooms, including a sumptuous master suite with access to a private swimming pool and outdoor lounge area.
The Majesty 140, which was recently sold, is perhaps the most balanced model in the range – not as imposing as the Majesty 175, but certainly large enough to offer an ultra-comfortable experience on board.
Like the other models in the Majesty line, it was created by the brand’s in-house Design Studio, while the interiors were styled by the acclaimed Cristiano Gatto.
The three-decker was designed with a five-stateroom configuration, but the layout is flexible enough to add a sixth cabin, if needed. It stands out thanks to the two aft balconies on the main deck, which can be dropped down with the touch of a button. It also features a spectacular waterfall dropping down from the hardtop into the jacuzzi that’s located below, on the sun deck.
According to the builder, the new owner of the Majesty 140 plans to take it to the Mediterranean during the summer season, and head over to the Caribbean when the winter comes. This luxurious floating home is certainly ready for the task, powered by two 2,600 HP engines, and boasting a 11,770-gallon (44,555 liters) fuel capacity.
Located right in Dubai’s home port, Port Rashid, the new Experience Center is perfectly fitted for a luxury brand, but also acts as a wider platform for connecting with the entire industry, as well as an education hub for future yacht designers.
