Android Auto 8.8 Starts Rolling Out as Coolwalk Is Now Available for More Users

Android Auto 8.8, which landed in the beta development channel only a few days ago, is now available for all users.
Google obviously hasn’t provided a changelog, so users will once again be the ones who’ll have to figure out what’s new in this update.
What we do know is that Android Auto 8.8 sticks with a change introduced in the previous update and no longer offers a quick way to disable wireless connections. The dedicated toggle that was available in Settings went missing in version 8.7, and while some people believed it was just a glitch, today’s update proves this was the intended behavior.
Users who want to disable Android Auto wireless in their cars just need to turn off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, as both are required by the application to power the connection between the mobile phone and the media receiver.
Other than that, the focus of Android Auto 8.8 is probably on bug fixing and additional polishing, so we should expect more information on this front in the coming days as more users get the update. The rollout is happening in stages through the Google Play Store, but those who don’t want to wait can always sideload Android Auto 8.8 using the stand-alone APK installer.
In the meantime, the rollout of Coolwalk seems to make progress, as more users are getting the highly anticipated Android Auto redesign.
The release of Coolwalk isn’t tied to a specific Android Auto version, so updating to the latest build doesn’t guarantee that the new interface would be enabled in your car. Google uses a server-controlled rollout for the Coolwalk availability, so the company itself decides who gets the new experience and when.
In the last few weeks, the release of Coolwalk seemed to gain more pace, as it made its way to more devices across the world. I’ve seen some people claiming that resetting Android Auto and Google Play Services sometimes enabled Coolwalk on their devices as well, but this isn’t by any means a guarantee that it’ll do the same in everyone’s case.
Google promised to bring Coolwalk to all users in 2023, and the company uses a phased rollout specifically to keep track of bugs and monitor the reliability of the update. This way, Google can suspend the release for certain devices whenever it discovers a major bug breaking down features.
For the time being, users who want to enable Coolwalk have no other option than to wait. Updating to the latest Android Auto version, however, is still recommended, even if it doesn’t enable the big redesign everybody has been waiting for. New versions typically come with further polishing and additional improvements for the general experience with the app, so installing Android Auto 8.8 when it becomes available is a good idea.
