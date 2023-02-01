Android Auto 8.8 Starts Rolling Out as Coolwalk Is Now Available for More Users

More on this:

1 Android Auto 8.7 Causes One Popular Feature to Go Missing

2 How to Set Up Android Auto Wireless: 3 Simple Steps for Every Android User

3 Google Maps and Waze GPS Problems on Android Auto: What We Know So Far

4 Google Quietly Fixes Major Android Auto Bug, Waze Now Working Correctly

5 Waze Receives New Update on iPhone and CarPlay, You’ll Probably Want to Install It ASAP