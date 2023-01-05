Ashanti Didn't Go for a Regular Jet Ski on Her Vacation, but Rather a Quadski Amphibian

Celebrities love trying out new things, especially if those are more special than what other people do. And Ashanti had a go with the Quadski XL amphibian on her latest exotic vacation.
Ashanti is the type of celebrity who loves to spend her wealth on exotic holidays. Which is a dream for a lot of people out there. And, with a net worth of $5 million, the singer, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, can go on vacation any time she wants.
She opted to go on one right at the beginning of the year. And, although she didn’t disclose the location of her Paradise-looking trip, she did share one activity she tried.
The 42-year-old New York native singer, who was one of the original “It Girls” of the 2000s, tried some watersports and didn’t go for a regular jet ski, but a Quadski amphibian. She shared this in a video posted on January 4 on her Instagram Stories. As she hopped on it, Ashanti explained that the Quadski can hit the sand, go out on the water, and get out of the water again, "all in one." And added that, they don't need "regular jet skis," because they ride on amphibian vehicles.
The model is an amphibious ATV called Quadski XL built by New Zealand company Gibbs Sports. The Quadski XL, similar to the first Quadski amphibious ATV, is powered by a BMW K1300S engine, which is an inline-four unit, good for 140 horsepower and 87 lb-ft (118 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via BMW’s six-speed manual transmission. It has an approximate range of two hours of fun time while on water and up to 370 mi (600 km) on land.
The Quadski XL has four hydraulic brakes and independent suspensions and can hit top speeds of 45 mph (over 72 kph) both on water and on road, which makes it a pretty fast quad bike, but also a very fast watercraft.
The transition, which can be seen in Ashanti's short clip as well, takes less than five seconds and the wheels retract into the wheel wells with the press of a button. The amphibian has an overall length of 140 ft 2 inches (3,5 m), with enough space for two passengers.
The Quadski XL was produced in Detroit, Michigan from 2013 to 2016. All models were sold and are no longer available for sale.
But, based on Ashanti’s clips, it looks like a fun adventure on holiday. Besides this amphibian quad bike, there are more vehicles that can ride on water, including several options from WaterCar or the "jetcar" produced by Waterlink and available in Dubai, UAE, which looks like a sports car, but it's not functional on land.
