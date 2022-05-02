Ashanti Can't Ever Stop Singing, Rehearses During Flight on Private Jet

If you did something, but you didn’t post it on social media, did you even do it? Some love flaunting their lifestyles on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, be it entertainers or regular people. And Ashanti is one of them.
The internet offers absolutely everything you want. Sometimes, even stuff you don’t want. But it’s also the place where you connect with friends and family you don’t regularly see or where you can keep up with your favorite celebrities.
And Ashanti has just treated her fans to a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle and how she travels. The 41-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared a picture where she smiles wide while sitting in a beige-leather seat. There's also a short video showing her rehearsing and enjoying herself in the aisle while using her smartphone as a microphone. She also makes a joke that she won’t be able to move like that on heels, but she could while she was up in the air, as she was wearing sneakers. She captioned it: "When u gotta get it done…. Anytime…Anyplace…"
She posted the set after landing, along with another set where she poses on the airstairs right before boarding. Unfortunately, she didn’t give us many details about the aircraft. Her recent trip comes a few weeks after the “Foolish” singer received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Late last year, the entertainer treated herself to a Gulfstream G550 private jet trip for her birthday party. Back then, she took her family and close friends to the Bahamas to celebrate and relax. But first, they had to immortalize the moment with a photoshoot in front of the private airplane. The party people had started the celebrations as soon as they hopped on board, which was decorated to celebrate her birthday.
This time, she didn’t seem to have a party crew with her. But she didn’t seem to need it, as she proved she could have some fun on a jet by herself, singing and performing.
