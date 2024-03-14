Tyson Fury Is the Most Relatable Celebrity, Even After Splurging on a New Lamborghini Urus

As much as many celebrities out there strive to come across as relatable on social media, they hardly ever do. Tyson Fury does, and he probably isn't even trying to.
Perhaps more strangely, the boxing champ is able to come across as reliable even when he shouldn't – like right after he's boasted to his almost 7 million followers about adding a brand new, bright green Lamborghini Urus to his growing fleet of personal vehicles. But that's the case.
Earlier this week, Fury treated himself to a brand new set of wheels, and he duly made sure to inform his fans by posting about it on social media. Sitting at the wheel of the green-and-black Urus, Tyson was seen in a video telling his wife Paris that he had no time to waste because he had important business to attend to.
The post made it clear that, despite his old promise to never buy flashy cars again, Fury had treated himself to one after yet another successful bout in his career. The champ is worth an estimated $65 to $100 million, so no one could blame him for spending some $200K of that on a car.
Videos he posted later to his IG Stories showed him and Paris shopping at Asda, which is a nationwide network of affordable supermarkets. He wasn't there just for show, though: the two loaded up on groceries and spent time arguing whether to splurge on certain brands that were more expensive or go for cheaper dupes.
Surprisingly, Tyson pushed to go for the cheaper dupes, which they did. "After spending all the money on the Lambo, Paris, I think we need to save on shopping," he said.
Fury's shopping habits bear no immediate relevance to his passion for cars, which can best be described as eclectic. But they do show that, even though he's gone back on his promise of never buying expensive cars again or doing any sort of collecting, he's still working hard to stay grounded.
In the end, that's what matters. As for Fury's fleet, it's impressive both by the number of vehicles and his apparent ease to flip them or trade them in.
If his social media is any indication (and it probably is), Fury's collection of cars includes now a pair of Rolls-Royce Cullinans (because it would have been "rude" to buy just one, he said), a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Range Rover Defender, and an electric Porsche Taycan. We can't tell if he still has the econobox VW Passat he was talking about a few years ago, but if he doesn't, it will live forever in his fans' minds.
