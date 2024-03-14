Cami's Most Beefed-Up Bus Conversion Is Amphibious and Completely Customizable

There's a saying where I'm from, and it goes something along the lines of "God's garden is great." It simply means that there are a whole bunch of flavors in the world; one of those flavors is the Hydra-Terra from Cami.
Folks, the name Cami LLC may seem familiar and if it does, it's probably because they're one of the few conversion crews in the world that has managed to craft an amphibious RV. The Terra-Wind was that model, but it all started elsewhere. This is where the Hydra-Terra comes in.
What is the Hydra-Terra? Well, according to the manufacturer's website, the Hydra is a "State-of-the-art amphibious tour bus." Beyond that, brands and businesses worldwide employ these things, with successful operations being carried out in over 27 countries.
To understand a bit about what's going on here and what could be your next money-making idea, I want you to picture those old yellow school buses we used to ride in. From here, it's time for Camil to get to work, modifying every necessary inch of a bus. While the entire process isn't revealed, it doesn't stop us from taking a closer look at these units.
Overall, Camil seems to build an array of Hydra buses, but they all follow a similar and ass-kicking design. For example, each unit is crafted with a V-shaped hull designed to "cut through the water." This is the same type of hull known for its love of speed, and if you've watched the video below, you can see what it means to have this shape in place.
One thing you may not know about me is that I've captained a fair share of boats in my day, and as I watched the video, I grew a tad skittish when I saw just how fast this thing was flying down the launch ramp. Well, not a damn problem at all; just one massive splash-down.
Sure, suppose you're running a business and have this thing filled to the brim with guests. In that case, you might want to ask all 49 of them if they're up for such a hot entry, but by the looks of things, the Hydra can handle such approaches and experiences with no issues.
Did I mention that this thing is even Coast Guard-approved? This is made possible by patented and "unsinkable" design. According to the manufacturer, even with drain plugs removed and the engine room flooded to the brim, these babies just keep on floating. Even some of the images on their website and brochure showcase these babies as though they're under full weight.
This is made possible by the use of a special foam that they include in a number of their machines, and for the magic to get up to 28,000 lbs (12,700 kg) moving, Cami relies on a ZF Marine transmission that spins up to three 26-inch propellors. Steering is handled by an electric linear actuator.
Aside from some upgrades such as 4WD, flotation tires, and even a separate diesel engine for propulsion, Cami gets to work modifying the interior to particular passenger standards; these are made for tours and can accommodate up to 49 people and two crew. There's your business idea.
As for myself, I see slightly different potential here. What if, for the right cash, Cami can help you whip up an amphibious school bus conversion? While they don't say anything about this puppy being suitable for full-time living, you could very well take matters into your own hands and use the Hydra as a perfect base in which to build your on-road, on-water, on-anywhere RV. Picture that for a second.
According to the images on the manufacturer's website, some Hydras appear to be optimized for the adventures at hand. For example, some just look like they're built for cruising around, while others show up with diving platforms and ladders for guests to use while out at sea or wherever you may be. You could very well transform one of these into a full-time RV.
The question is, just how much can we expect to drop on such a machine? Well, it all depends on where you end up getting one, if not directly from Cami, but I was able to find new and used units priced as low as $300K and up beyond $600K or more. Again, these prices depend greatly on where in the world you find one of these, who may be selling it, and what upgrades may be in place.
If we consider that these babies are customized and optimized from top to bottom to handle year after year of use, all that makes sense. After all, materials approved by the US Coast Guard can't be cheap. But I'd still do something about that rather rudimentary exterior design. I told you; there's some crazy stuff out there.