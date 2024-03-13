This Bus Conversion Is a Lovely Living Space With a Beautiful Kitchen and Huge Shower

People's desire for more freedom and adventure has led to a tremendous increase in the popularity of the nomadic lifestyle. And with freelancing and remote work on the rise, more and more individuals choose to live in vehicles and take part in van living.
Caravans, camper vans, motorhomes, and RVs are now a common sight on highways, at campsites, near beaches, and even in urban environments. While most of these vehicles are mainly used for camping and outdoor adventures, some of them are unbelievably comfortable homes. Take, for instance, this 2005 Freightliner FS-65 that has been converted into a lovely tiny home on wheels with all the amenities of a conventional house.
For those seeking something truly fit for full-time living, a bus conversion like this might be the best choice. School buses are a great foundation for a potential permanent mobile dwelling for several reasons - they are sturdy and built to last, they are cheaper to buy than new RVs, and they offer plenty of space for all the features and amenities you need.
This Freightliner-based mobile home maintains its bus looks on the outside, though the exterior has been painted navy blue with silver trim, but looks more like a tiny house inside.
Besides the fresh paintwork, exterior modifications and additions include a 5,000 lb hitch, 360-degree external cameras with a screen in the cab, a new set of tires, and four Renogy 100-watt solar panels bolted through the roof.
No visible modifications have been made to the cab section, except for a half wall in the entryway with hooks for hanging jackets and purses. In terms of layout, the interior has been kept mostly open space to create an airy, comfortable atmosphere, with separating walls only in the areas that need privacy, namely the bathroom and the rear bedroom.
As for creature comforts, the skoolie seems to be fully equipped for a life on the road. Behind the cockpit, you will find the living room on the driver's side with a comfy sofa with integrated storage and the dining area on the passenger's side, fitted with two storage benches and a center table. The entire setup is perfect for welcoming guests, hosting family dinners, and spending relaxing evenings binge-watching your favorite shows. What's more, the sofa functions as a seating space during the day and converts into a bed at night to host a guest or two.
In terms of functionality, the kitchen offers the convenience of a conventional house, with a four-burner propane oven range, a deep stainless steel sink, and a 3-cu-ft fridge with ample freezer space.
The bathroom inside this skoolie spans the entire width of the bus, with a huge custom shower on one side and a toilet compartment on the other. This is the largest shower cabin we've seen in a bus conversion and boasts subway tile vinyl waterproof walls, a multi-setting handheld shower head, and a corner organizer for toiletries.
The spacious toilet area on the opposite side also has a huge mirror on the wall and can be used as a closet for clothes and other belongings, as the portable toilet can be stored anywhere else inside the bus.
The entire bus is designed for off-grid living with 400 Watts of solar power, a tankless propane water heater, a Thetford Porta-Potti toilet, a 75-gallon fresh water tank, and a 35-gallon gray water tank. These features and more give you the perfect freedom to roam wherever your heart desires.
This 2005 Freightliner FS-65 2WD was acquired by the current owner from the public school system and converted into a living space in 2022. After finishing the build, it served as their full-time residence. The owner drove it all over the western US, where they decided to settle down, so they are now selling it out of Phoenix, Arizona. There is no word on the total cost of the conversion, but the asking price is $40,000.
Once you step inside, you'll instantly feel the warmth of a home. The beautifully designed interior features dark-brown vinyl flooring and white-painted Eucaboard panels on the walls, while the original metal ceiling was preserved and painted white to match the rest of the interior. The windows have been resealed and bug screens and black-out curtains have been installed for privacy.
Next up is a roomy galley kitchen with plenty of cabinets and large butcher block countertops on each side of the bus. Since this is a low-roof bus and no modifications have been made to the ceiling height, it's a nice surprise to have both lower and upper cabinets in the kitchen and still maintain that open feel. The builder managed to do that by crafting custom upper cabinets that are narrower than the standard Ikea units on the lower part.
The sleeping area at the rear of the Freightliner bus comprises a full-size bed, a six-cube storage unit, and a small clothes closet. With the bed built on an elevated platform, there are tons of storage space underneath, which can be accessed through the back door. Remarkably, the builder kept the original handicap door of the bus, so you can enjoy a nice breeze and beautiful views from the comfort of the rear bed.
