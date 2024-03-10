This School Bus Was Turned Into an Award\-Winning Off\-Grid Tiny Home With a Superb Interior

If I lived in North America, I'd consider buying and converting a school bus. I'm fascinated by the versatility they offer regarding interior design, and it's as close as you can get to a conventional home with a camper conversion. Today, I'm checking out a skoolie that was so good that it prompted its creators to start a conversion business.
Meet Caleb and Emilie Nelson, who started enjoying a mobile lifestyle many years ago out of a Toyota FJ Cruiser. In 2018, they decided to sell their vehicle and use the money to buy a school bus to convert into a tiny home on wheels.
After finishing the build, other people were so impressed that they began asking for the couple's services. So, they started Backroad Purpose, a specialized conversion company. The rig I'm discussing today started it all. What's more, it ended up winning the Best Bus award at the United Tiny House Festival.
What we have here is a 2005 International FE300 bus sporting a DT466E engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission. It measures 35 feet (10.7 meters) in length, 11"3' (343 centimeters) in height, and gets a whoppingly low 7 MPG (34 L/100km). What's more, Caleb said its top speed is about 55 mph (88.5 kph).
This bus's exterior is finished in a minimalistic white and black. It boasts many accessories, so I'll start with that. The first thing you'll notice is the enormous roof rack, which extends over the rear by one foot.
One of the best parts about converting school buses is that you can come up with many storage spaces. On the exterior, Caleb and Emilie have five sizeable compartments, some of which hold propane canisters, as well as a box at the rear where a propane water heater is housed.
Pop the rear door open, and you'll reveal a spacious garage. This is where you'll find a water pump, filters, a 7-gallon (26-liter) water tank, and various other items. You'll also find the electrical system back there – its highlights are 600 Ah lithium batteries, a 3,000 W inverter, and a solar charge controller connected to the solar panels on the roof.
At the front, you'll find something you don't typically see on skoolies: a steel bumper with four 7-inch LED lights. I have to admit – it looks sick.
Now, let's step inside. The interior was furnished down to every detail. Regarding design, you'll notice an earthy palette. Moreover, the interior has white walls and a white ceiling highlighted with wood beams, giving it a rustic aesthetic.
Next up, we have a lounge area – it consists of a massive couch, a cabinet, and a wall-mounted 32-inch TV. What's more, the couch has an extendable wooden frame and additional cushions, allowing you to extend it and make lounging on it even more comfortable.
The cabinet on the opposite side has a top panel with two parts. One of them can be folded toward the couch. They connect, enabling you to create a full-size bed perfect for accommodating guests.
This family unit has an L-shape and packs numerous features. It boasts a deep sink, a huge residential fridge, a two-burner propane stove, a toaster oven, a long shelf, and an enormous vertical pantry. The cool thing is that the pantry door is also used as a bathroom door.
I love that the family has chosen a beautiful ceramic tile bathroom. Moreover, it has a composting toilet, a window, and a shower. By the way, water in this bus is supplied by a 100-gallon (378-liter) freshwater tank – it usually lasts one week and a half for this family.
Next, we have the children's bunk bedroom. The two kids have their own hanging closet, which goes 30 inches (76 centimeters) deep. Underneath it, the family fitted a diesel heater.
This cool tiny home on wheels was listed for sale last summer, but it was sold in the meantime. Caleb and Ellie wanted $88,500 (€81,294) for it. However, if you're interested in other of the couple's builds or want them to help you make your own mobile home, you can find more info about their products and services on the Backroad Purpose website.
After finishing the build, other people were so impressed that they began asking for the couple's services. So, they started Backroad Purpose, a specialized conversion company. The rig I'm discussing today started it all. What's more, it ended up winning the Best Bus award at the United Tiny House Festival.
What we have here is a 2005 International FE300 bus sporting a DT466E engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission. It measures 35 feet (10.7 meters) in length, 11"3' (343 centimeters) in height, and gets a whoppingly low 7 MPG (34 L/100km). What's more, Caleb said its top speed is about 55 mph (88.5 kph).
This bus's exterior is finished in a minimalistic white and black. It boasts many accessories, so I'll start with that. The first thing you'll notice is the enormous roof rack, which extends over the rear by one foot.
To get on top of the bus, you'll have to climb on a rear ladder. You'll discover many solar panels with a total capacity of 2,040 W and a 12,000 BTU mini-split. One of the coolest parts about this bus is that it comes with 360-degree lighting via many rack-mounted lights.
One of the best parts about converting school buses is that you can come up with many storage spaces. On the exterior, Caleb and Emilie have five sizeable compartments, some of which hold propane canisters, as well as a box at the rear where a propane water heater is housed.
Pop the rear door open, and you'll reveal a spacious garage. This is where you'll find a water pump, filters, a 7-gallon (26-liter) water tank, and various other items. You'll also find the electrical system back there – its highlights are 600 Ah lithium batteries, a 3,000 W inverter, and a solar charge controller connected to the solar panels on the roof.
At the front, you'll find something you don't typically see on skoolies: a steel bumper with four 7-inch LED lights. I have to admit – it looks sick.
Another distinctive and peculiar feature is the door. You surely know the foldable door school buses come with. Some bus dwellers replace them with traditional doors. But not this family – they replaced the factory one with a Dutch door. A Dutch door is made of two parts that can be independently opened. Moreover, it has a white oak trim, double panes, and a residential latch.
Now, let's step inside. The interior was furnished down to every detail. Regarding design, you'll notice an earthy palette. Moreover, the interior has white walls and a white ceiling highlighted with wood beams, giving it a rustic aesthetic.
Next up, we have a lounge area – it consists of a massive couch, a cabinet, and a wall-mounted 32-inch TV. What's more, the couch has an extendable wooden frame and additional cushions, allowing you to extend it and make lounging on it even more comfortable.
The cabinet on the opposite side has a top panel with two parts. One of them can be folded toward the couch. They connect, enabling you to create a full-size bed perfect for accommodating guests.
Many people consider the kitchen the heart of the home, so they want it to be as equipped as possible. When you have a family, having the right amenities to prepare meals becomes even more important.
This family unit has an L-shape and packs numerous features. It boasts a deep sink, a huge residential fridge, a two-burner propane stove, a toaster oven, a long shelf, and an enormous vertical pantry. The cool thing is that the pantry door is also used as a bathroom door.
I love that the family has chosen a beautiful ceramic tile bathroom. Moreover, it has a composting toilet, a window, and a shower. By the way, water in this bus is supplied by a 100-gallon (378-liter) freshwater tank – it usually lasts one week and a half for this family.
Next, we have the children's bunk bedroom. The two kids have their own hanging closet, which goes 30 inches (76 centimeters) deep. Underneath it, the family fitted a diesel heater.
And finally, we have the bedroom, separated from the rest of the space by a striking arched door. It features a queen-size bed, two large windows, two warm lights, and a mini-split above. One notable detail is a small door that leads to a laundry chute in the garage.
This cool tiny home on wheels was listed for sale last summer, but it was sold in the meantime. Caleb and Ellie wanted $88,500 (€81,294) for it. However, if you're interested in other of the couple's builds or want them to help you make your own mobile home, you can find more info about their products and services on the Backroad Purpose website.