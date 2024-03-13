Normal-Looking 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Is Actually a Monster Jeff Hayes Custom

There are some who would say that once you've seen a restomodded Corvette you've seen them all. On some level such a statement could be accurate – after all, there are only so many things one can do to early American sports cars to keep them relevant. And then you come across something like this here C2.
Born in 1966, towards the end of the second generation of the Corvette, the car spent its life in undisclosed settings and circumstances. And then it crossed paths with Jeff Hayes and his customization business, and nothing was to ever be the same for it again.
At first glance, the C2 is your average Corvette from that era. All the lines are there, all the telltale elements, all the proper bodywork in the proper size, all of them wrapped in a beautiful silver color that is only mildly offset by black elements. But looks, in this case, are deceiving, as the Corvette is way different, mechanically, than it used to be when it rolled off the assembly lines.
Starting from underneath, the original chassis of the car was replaced by an Art Morrison one. On it, Jeff Hayes Customs installed unspecified yet modern suspension components, power rack and pinion steering, and Wilwood power disc brakes.
The power-actuated hood of the Stinger variety and boasting black scoop moves out of the way to reveal a brand-new engine under the hood. It's of the LS3 variety and rated at 540 horsepower, handled with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.
The engine spins staggered Schott wheels sized 18 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, all four dressed in red line tires.
Speaking of red, that's how the interior of the Corvette is styled. The bucket seats, the dashboard, the door panels, and even the steering wheel are dressed in red leather. Carbon fiber can be seen on the dashboard and center console.
A set of Dakota Digital gauges is installed behind the steering wheel, while further down and to the center an AM/FM Bluetooth stereo system is installed. Over the entire luxury interior a black convertible top can be pulled to shield it from the elements.
The 1966 Corvette was completed in 2020, and it has been stored since in a climate-controlled garage. From time to time, it was started and brought up to temperature, but without actually being driven: the odometer shows only 30 miles (48 km) of use since work on it ended.
We're talking about this beautiful project now because it just popped up for sale for the Barrett-Jackson auction taking place in Palm Peach in mid-April. The car is going with no reserve, but judging on Jeff Hayes Corvettes sold at past auctions, it getting a six-digit sale price is not out of the question.
