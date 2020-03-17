1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Has a Custom Red Interior to Die For

The split window Chevrolet Corvette is a special breed of the iconic American sports car. The brainchild of Bill Mitchell, the man in charge of styling at GM back when the company was riding the high tides, it has been drawn in such a way as to continue the center line seen on the front hood all the way to the back.
This is not a particularly safe design, given the fact that much of the driver's rearview is mostly obstructed, and it is not convenient to own either, given the fact that spare parts for the special rear are hard to find, but it undoubtedly looks stunning. Especially when the original split window goes through a major makeover at the hands of specialists.
The Corvette we have in the gallery above, from the 1963 model year, is brand new, if we can say that. Its rebuild and tuning were completed in February 2019 at the hands of Jeff Hayes Customs, and later in October it is going under the hammer during the postponed Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach.
It's not that often that the exterior bling of a custom build perfectly matches – or should we say complements - the interior, but this is exactly what happens here.
Painted silvery-white on the outside and riding on 18-inch wheels on the front and 20-inch on the rear, the Corvette sports a blood red interior of an intensity not often seen. Add to it the curved lines of the dashboard, the chrome steering column and chrome spokes of the steering wheel, and you have the perfect image of an interior to die for.
It almost doesn't matter anymore what hides in the engine compartment, but there lurks a monster that fits the amazing looks like a glove: a 540 hp LS3 engine, mated to an automatic overdrive transmission.
