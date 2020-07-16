Jeff Hayes Custom 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sells for $198,000

The School Bus Hot Rod Is How You Keep Young’uns Interested in Education

In the span of just three months, two custom Chevrolet Corvettes from the bygone era managed to snatch a combined figure of close to $600,000. That’s a whole lot of money, and it’s been made possible by one man, Jeff Hayes. 70 photos



Last week, during another auction, a second ‘Vette, this time from 1966 and in convertible guise, managed to fetch $198,000. It may not be as much as its sibling, but it was enough to place it right behind the most expensive car sold in July, a 2005 Ford GT that went for $275,000.



This particular build is practically brand new, having been completed by



The exterior is your typical Corvette style from that era, only wrapped in a silver color (five coats of it) so shiny it is almost hypnotizing. Match that with a blood-red interior the likes of which only Hayes is capable of making, and you got yourself a treat for the senses unlike any other.



Pop the hood and you’ll be treated to an LS3 crate engine that cranks out more that enough power for such a car, namely 540 hp. All of them are directed to the road by means of a 4-speed overdrive transmission.



As it usually happens with such high-profile cars, it's likely this Corvette will pop up on another auction site in no time, and it's possible the record sum it went for now will be topped once more.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.