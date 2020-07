Jeff Hayes Custom 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sells for $198,000

Considered to be one of the greatest Chevrolet custom builders of the modern age, Jeff Hayes worked his magic in recent times on early-generation Corvettes. One from 1963, a Split Window , sold in May for $357,500, making it at the time the most expensive car of the spring.Last week, during another auction, a second ‘Vette, this time from 1966 and in convertible guise, managed to fetch $198,000. It may not be as much as its sibling, but it was enough to place it right behind the most expensive car sold in July, a 2005 Ford GT that went for $275,000.This particular build is practically brand new, having been completed by Hayes in 2019. Sure, the base comes from 1966, but this Corvette is nothing like it used to be when it first rolled off the assembly lines.The exterior is your typical Corvette style from that era, only wrapped in a silver color (five coats of it) so shiny it is almost hypnotizing. Match that with a blood-red interior the likes of which only Hayes is capable of making, and you got yourself a treat for the senses unlike any other.Pop the hood and you’ll be treated to an LS3 crate engine that cranks out more that enough power for such a car, namely 540 hp. All of them are directed to the road by means of a 4-speed overdrive transmission.As it usually happens with such high-profile cars, it’s likely this Corvette will pop up on another auction site in no time, and it’s possible the record sum it went for now will be topped once more.