Jay Leno Takes Jeff Dunham's 1975 Bricklin SV-1 for a Spin, Has a Few Giggles

Many of the cars we get to see on Jay Leno's Garage are usually iconic rigs from the past. But he also gets to drive all sorts of new vehicles, including supercars and EVs. But, from time to time, Leno also welcomes unusual classics on his private showroom floor. This time around, he invited Jeff Dunham to bring his rare Bricklin SV-1.
Yup, I'm talking about the stand-up comedian who revived ventriloquism with characters like "Walter," "Peanut," and, most famously, "Achmed the Dead Terrorist." But Jeff is also a car enthusiast. He's more into muscle cars than anything else, but he's also fond of odd vehicles, so it's not very surprising that he arrived in a 1975 Bricklin SV-1.
Described by Jay Leno as one of "the most misunderstood cars of all time," the SV-1 was created by Malcolm Bricklin, the guy who created Subaru of America and imported the ill-fated Yugo to the U.S. Often listed among the worst cars of all time, the SV-1 was short-lived but quite innovative in the safety department. Fitted with a steel roll-over structure, integrated side-impact guardrails, and energy-absorbing bumpers, Blicklin's creation was the safest sports car of its time.
The body panels made from acrylic resin bonded to fiberglass also set it apart in an era when most automobiles had metal bodywork. The composite not only reduced weight but also made the car cheaper to manufacture since the acrylic resin was color-impregnated rather than painted.
Under the shell, the SV-1 was a mix of parts taken from existing production cars. The suspension, for instance, was shared with a variety of AMC models, while stopping power came from Kelsey-Hayes or Bending. The taillights were shared with the DeTomaso Pantera.
Malcolm opted for American V8 power and launched the SV-1 with a 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) V8 from AMC in 1973. Rated at 220 horsepower, the mill was replaced in 1974 with Ford's small-block Windsor V8. The 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) powerplant delivered 175 horsepower. And even though it wasn't impressively potent, the SV-1 was almost as quick as a mid-1970s Chevrolet Corvette.
But the SV-1 also had many issues due to Bricklin's decision to assemble the car in Canada with inexperienced workers. The car suffered from sub-par build quality and a poor hydraulic system that took 12 seconds to open and close the heavy gullwing doors. It was also notably more expensive than the Corvette, which ultimately made it a commercial failure at only 3,000 units sold until production came to a halt in 1976.
Come 2023 and about 1,800 Bricklins are estimated to have survived. Jeff Dunham's example finished in Safety Red (yes, it looks more like orange) is one of them. And based on the way it looks inside and out, it's probably one of the finest survivors out there. Find out more about this underappreciated sports car from Jeff Dunham himself as he discusses the SV-1's main features with Jay Leno in the video below.
Described by Jay Leno as one of "the most misunderstood cars of all time," the SV-1 was created by Malcolm Bricklin, the guy who created Subaru of America and imported the ill-fated Yugo to the U.S. Often listed among the worst cars of all time, the SV-1 was short-lived but quite innovative in the safety department. Fitted with a steel roll-over structure, integrated side-impact guardrails, and energy-absorbing bumpers, Blicklin's creation was the safest sports car of its time.
The body panels made from acrylic resin bonded to fiberglass also set it apart in an era when most automobiles had metal bodywork. The composite not only reduced weight but also made the car cheaper to manufacture since the acrylic resin was color-impregnated rather than painted.
Under the shell, the SV-1 was a mix of parts taken from existing production cars. The suspension, for instance, was shared with a variety of AMC models, while stopping power came from Kelsey-Hayes or Bending. The taillights were shared with the DeTomaso Pantera.
Malcolm opted for American V8 power and launched the SV-1 with a 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) V8 from AMC in 1973. Rated at 220 horsepower, the mill was replaced in 1974 with Ford's small-block Windsor V8. The 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) powerplant delivered 175 horsepower. And even though it wasn't impressively potent, the SV-1 was almost as quick as a mid-1970s Chevrolet Corvette.
But the SV-1 also had many issues due to Bricklin's decision to assemble the car in Canada with inexperienced workers. The car suffered from sub-par build quality and a poor hydraulic system that took 12 seconds to open and close the heavy gullwing doors. It was also notably more expensive than the Corvette, which ultimately made it a commercial failure at only 3,000 units sold until production came to a halt in 1976.
Come 2023 and about 1,800 Bricklins are estimated to have survived. Jeff Dunham's example finished in Safety Red (yes, it looks more like orange) is one of them. And based on the way it looks inside and out, it's probably one of the finest survivors out there. Find out more about this underappreciated sports car from Jeff Dunham himself as he discusses the SV-1's main features with Jay Leno in the video below.