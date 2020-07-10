Custom 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Is Practically Brand New, Was Finished in 2019

Ever since Chevrolet launched the new generation of the Corvette, the eighth, the car has been the talk of the Internet. From production issues to tuning and drag races, there’s literally no aspect of the C8 Corvette that isn’t (still) under the spotlight.
The Corvette family is, however, much older than the C8, and even if its predecessors are not as visible today in stock form, that doesn’t mean older ‘Vettes are no longer cool(er).
You’ll find the best examples waiting for buyers on various auction websites, each unique and with its own story to tell. We dug up the one featured in the gallery above on Barrett-Jackson’s website, where with less than a day left in the bidding process the price has already shot up to a mind-boggling $172,500.
And there’s good reason for that. First off, it’s a 1966 model year, and that would make it a representative of the late C2 generation. Then, it’s a convertible, which means it is selling at the right time, given the scorching temperatures.
And last, but by far not least, the ‘Vette is not stock. It is a custom build signed by one of the biggest Corvette builders out there, Jess Hayes. And it was completed in 2019, which essentially makes it brand new.
Sporting a silver exterior color over a blood-red interior, the car has been carefully crafted to steal the show wherever it goes. And it will do so more than just visually, as under its hood sits an LS3 crate engine that's linked to a 4-speed overdrive transmission and develops 540 horsepower.
The name of the car, the name of the builder, and of course the quality of the build are, thus, the main reasons why this Corvette is proving to be such a hit. There doesn’t seem to be enough time though for it to go over the price of another of Hayes’ builds, a 1963 Split Window that sold for $357,500 back in May.
