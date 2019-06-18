autoevolution
 

Two One-Off Ferrari Special Project Cars to Race at the Goodwood Hill Climb

Italian carmaker Ferrari is gearing up for a monumental show at the beginning of July, when the yearly motoring spectacle called the Goodwood Festival of Speed opens its doors to the public.
On the grounds of the Goodwood House in West Sussex will be the entire range of current Ferrari cars, accompanied by a host of Formula 1 vehicles of an age long gone and a couple of new, one-off vehicles designed to be part of the Ferrari Special Project Cars collection.

Both the new cars, the P80/C and SP3JC, will be shown for the first time in public, and they will also take on an active role by going for the run up the event's hill climb. The Brits will also enjoy the local premiere of the Monza SP2.

The P80/C is based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 and is according to Ferrari the car that “had the longest development time of any Ferrari one-off” (the carmaker does not say how long it took to build it). This version of the 488 was chosen because of the longer wheelbase that allowed “more creative freedom.”

The second car, the SP3JC, is based on the chassis and running gear of the F12tdf, being designed as “the maximum expression of open-air motoring” and a tribute to the V12- engined spiders of the 1950s and ’60s.

This year’s edition of the Goodwood event is dedicated to champions and their machines, so accompanying the two unique cars and the Monza SP2 on the grounds of the Goodwood festival are a number of Formula 1 cars used back in his glory days by racing legend Michael Schumacher.

Also present on the grounds will be the FXX-K Evo, Portofino, 488 Pista, 812 Superfast, GTC4 Lusso and 488 Challenge car used in the Ferrari Challenge UK series.

The 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between July 4 and July 7.
