2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Is All About Records

Those planning to attend this July's Goodwood Festival of Speed are in for a major treat, as the main focus of the event will no longer be this or that car manufacturer, but something different altogether.
For 2019, the Goodwood organizers thought it’s best to pay tribute to the people, machines and companies that over the years have made a mark on motorsports by breaking all sorts of records. Officially, this year’s event is called Speed Kings – Motorsport’s Record Breakers.
The decision to focus on this came as 2019 is the year the Festival celebrates the 20th anniversary of Nick Heidfeld setting the fastest time up the Hillclimb. Back in 1999, the German professional racing driver covered the 1.16-mile long course in 41.6 seconds.
In 2018, Volkswagen and its ID R Pikes Peak record breaker tried but failed to beat Heidfeld’s time. The organizers say they hope this year somebody will be up to the task.
As for the exhibition itself, it will not be dedicated exclusively to men and machines that over the years have broken the speed record on land, but to all those involved in “every area of record-breaking in motorsport, from the most consecutive wins, to most championships, fastest laps, most poles set by a manufacturer and many more.”
One of the things worth seeing at the event is the famous central sculpture of Goodwood, an element that each year has been designed to pay tribute to the Festival’s main theme and one that in 2018 is sure to be spectacular.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual event held since 1993. It was brought to life by Charles Gordon-Lennox, the owner of the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, and in the 25 years of existence has grown so large that it draws approximately 150,000 visitors each year. Not to mention cars of all shapes, sizes, and makes.
