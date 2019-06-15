autoevolution
 

Verde Francesca Ferrari 488 Pista Shows All-New Color, Based On a Maserati Shade

While the Internet is busy talking about the thousand-pony Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid, the real world sees owners of the 488 Pista still taking delivery of their machines. And one of the recent Pistas that has caught our eye now sits before us.
The spec of this Prancing Horse is impressive as a whole, but, for now, let's focus on the main shade of the 720 horsepower machine.

Called Verde Francesca, this is a new color for the Italian automotive producer. Long story short, the new color traces its origins to a 1950s Maserati shade, which was modified by the owner of the car and then further refined by Ferrari's Tailor Made department.

In fact, here's the supercar collector who owns this Pista talking about how the hue came to be: "The green will be a new shade for Ferrari, they have graciously allowed me to name it “Verde Francesca” (after a very special little girl). The colour’s origin comes from a gorgeous 1950s Maserati colour called Verde Tevere which was used recently (ex factory) on a Ferrari 250 SWB. As I was researching historic colour options for my Pista, Tevere was suggested by @yournotmyfather I then created my own samples in the U.K. before visiting Maranello. Ferrari has created their version of it which is slightly different,"

Green can also be found inside the Italian exotic, albeit with the color simply being used for small accents covering the paddle edges and the gearbox-controlling center button surrounds

As we've discussed in the past, getting your hands on a special like the Pista requires one to be a Ferrari collector. Then again, tipozerofourzero (the social media name of the aficioando who owns this car) has multiple Fezzas in his garage, with the list including the F50, F40, F12 TDF, 599 GTO, 458 Speciale Aperta, 458 Speciale and 550 Maranello.

