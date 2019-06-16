Porsche Panamera Turbo and Ferrari GTC4Lusso Drift, Have a Strange Race

Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

Our time would be better spent on looking for the most reliable family SUV or a way for Tesla to make a profit and save the world from pollution. But we keep coming back to cool wagon-like models like the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo 3 photos



As far as car reviews, this must be one of his crowning moments, two awesome cars and an epic location. The supercar of the bunch kind of lost its wow factor, even though it's such a unique thing. The GTC4Lusso is the updated version of the FF, and it debuted a much better interior for Ferrari.



The V12 is not Maranello's best, but if you're complaining about 690 HP and 700 Nm from a naturally aspirated 6.3L that revs to 8,250rpm, there's something wrong with you. Like its predecessor, it features two gearboxes, one sending power to the rear and the other taking care of the front. As Matt points out, you don't get that in a Skoda Superb. How does he even know what that is?



By comparison, the Porsche is less potent at just 550 HP in normal Turbo form, there is a plug-in hybrid version that nearly matches the



It's not a drag race, but a challenge to see who can reach the highest top speed and press the stop pedal last. Harris has the biggest pair, but his car is way down on power and it nearly ends badly.



