Pink Pig Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Looks The Part

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we've brought you here today to showcases the latest manifestation of what has become a Pink Pig trend. To be more precise, the latest Zuffenhausen machine to sport the famous livery is a Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. 4 photos



So, why has the livery of the 917/20 race car shown up on a Panny? Well, as we mentioned above, this kind of color play is a thing nowadays.



For instance, the automaker itself is making use of the color scheme - Porsche introduced this livery for a limited edition of the Macan. And, as far as motorspot goes, we'll remind you that a 911 RSR Pink Pig won the Le Mans 24 Hour race earlier this month - this was a GTE Pro victory, with the second place taken by a Rothmans livery RSR, while the GTE Am win was also grabbed by a Neunelfer.



Of course, the aftermarket side of the industry hasn't missed the opportunity. And we've been keeping an eye on such pixel play, which is why we've brought you multiple examples of this.



It seems that owners of GT Division 991 Neunelfers have quite a thing for the said livery, but things go way beyond the GT3 and the GT3 RS.



To be more precise, we've also come across a Porsche 918 Spyder



The PP passion obviously won't stop here, and we'll bring you more examples of the sort as soon as we get our keyboards on them. Meanwhile, you should use the swipe feature of the Insta post to check out the Panamera Sport Turismo.



