autoevolution
 

Pink Pig Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Looks The Part

30 Jun 2018, 17:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we've brought you here today to showcases the latest manifestation of what has become a Pink Pig trend. To be more precise, the latest Zuffenhausen machine to sport the famous livery is a Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.
4 photos
Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 MPorsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 MPorsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 M
The 550 hp family toy showed up on Instagram, with the thing packing the full attire, from the pink color play to the traditional cuts mentioned on its body.

So, why has the livery of the 917/20 race car shown up on a Panny? Well, as we mentioned above, this kind of color play is a thing nowadays.

For instance, the automaker itself is making use of the color scheme - Porsche introduced this livery for a limited edition of the Macan. And, as far as motorspot goes, we'll remind you that a 911 RSR Pink Pig won the Le Mans 24 Hour race earlier this month - this was a GTE Pro victory, with the second place taken by a Rothmans livery RSR, while the GTE Am win was also grabbed by a Neunelfer.

Of course, the aftermarket side of the industry hasn't missed the opportunity. And we've been keeping an eye on such pixel play, which is why we've brought you multiple examples of this.

It seems that owners of GT Division 991 Neunelfers have quite a thing for the said livery, but things go way beyond the GT3 and the GT3 RS.

To be more precise, we've also come across a Porsche 918 Spyder dressed in these colors, while the Internet has come up with a new-age interpretation of the scheme, one that might even please vegetarians.

The PP passion obviously won't stop here, and we'll bring you more examples of the sort as soon as we get our keyboards on them. Meanwhile, you should use the swipe feature of the Insta post to check out the Panamera Sport Turismo.

 

The Pink Pig in person! @pecla @porsche

A post shared by Lisa Taylor (@flyinglracing) on Jun 28, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Porsche Panamera Turbo Porsche pink pig
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 