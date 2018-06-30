autoevolution
 

Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen Wheels Is Back in Black

30 Jun 2018, 9:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've shown you plenty of examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, with many owners having decided to turn to Paint to Sample shades that stand out from a distance. Of course, there are also Neunelfer drivers who enjoy taking their machines down the aftermarket route, even if this simply means gifting them with custom shows.
4 photos
Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen WheelsMiami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen WheelsMiami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen Wheels
For today, we've brought along a 991.2-generation GT3 that has left its factory wheels behind, going for tuner rolling goodies. Keep in mind that the GT3 uses center-lock wheels, so this was no easy task.

The Porscha now rides on Vossen Wheels (these are the GNS-1 units). The rims come in a Satin Black finish and this creates a strong contrast with the Miami Blue hue of the car.

A simple design. This is what defines these wheels, which also feature a concave profile (make that deep concave for the rear axle). And since the German toy comes with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), the yellow calipers of the system take the attention magnet effect of the machine even further.

Rims aside, the machine has been gifted with a few carbon bits, all with the aim of improving the custom aura of the 500 hp naturally aspirated beast.

Speaking of the Gen 2 GT3's engine, we'll remind you that the rumor mill mentions that the motor will make it into the upcoming 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder.

Nevertheless, the unit should be downtuned in order to prevent cannibalization, which means its output might sit close to 400 ponies. And while a manual transmission will obviously be on the list, forum chat also mentions the possibility of a PDK. Nevertheless, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a proposal.

Both mid-engined specials have been spied on multiple occasions (check out the links) and should make their debut by the end of the year.

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche custom wheels vossen wheels
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 