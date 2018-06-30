Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen Wheels Is Back in Black

We've shown you plenty of examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, with many owners having decided to turn to Paint to Sample shades that stand out from a distance. Of course, there are also Neunelfer drivers who enjoy taking their machines down the aftermarket route, even if this simply means gifting them with custom shows.

The Porscha now rides on Vossen Wheels (these are the GNS-1 units). The rims come in a Satin Black finish and this creates a strong contrast with the Miami Blue hue of the car.



A simple design. This is what defines these wheels, which also feature a concave profile (make that deep concave for the rear axle). And since the German toy comes with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), the yellow calipers of the system take the attention magnet effect of the machine even further.



Rims aside, the machine has been gifted with a few carbon bits, all with the aim of improving the custom aura of the 500 hp naturally aspirated beast.



Speaking of the Gen 2 GT3's engine, we'll remind you that the rumor mill mentions that the motor will make it into the upcoming



Nevertheless, the unit should be downtuned in order to prevent cannibalization, which means its output might sit close to 400 ponies. And while a manual transmission will obviously be on the list, forum chat also mentions the possibility of a PDK. Nevertheless, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a proposal.



Both mid-engined specials have been spied on multiple occasions (check out the links) and should make their debut by the end of the year.



