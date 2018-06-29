Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hits 342 KPH/212 MPH in Acceleration Test, Passenger Worried

By now, anybody with even a remote interest in the Porsche brand has been able to check out the velocity might of the 911 GT2 RS. However, the Rennsport Neunelfer is so delicious that demonstrations of its velocity prowess never seem to get old. And the freshest adventure of the kind comes from Germany, where the rear-engined animal's full potential had been unleashed on the street.

4 photos



The 700 hp supercar was given an acceleration test task. The Porscha went from standstill to 342 km/h (make that 212 mph), with the whole thing being timed. And there are a few things that stand out when checking out the footage that documents the adventure.Of course, the first involves the mesmerizing climb of the speedometer needle - keep in mind this is probably the final 911 generation packing an analog speedo, with spyshots having shown that the next-gen model will pack an analogue tacho flanked by digital instruments.Then we have the PDK shifts, which are so swift than the needle (we might be obsessed with this kind of dash play) can barely keep up.In fact, the rev counter also delivers another sight, namely a reflection of the passenger's behavior. We seem to be looking at a Porsche representative, who appears to be worried as the car climbs towards its top speed.We need to mention that today wasn't a good day for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. And this part of the tale revolves around a sweet number: 5:19.55 . This is the Nurburgring number of the Porsche 919 Evo, which has brought the automaker the absolute Nurburgring record.Sure, the 6:47 production car lap record of the GT2 RS still stands, but the 1,160 hp racecar had made it look a bit less impressive than it is. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that there are multiple supercars/hypercars that might grab the 2RS' record, from the McLaren Senna to the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SVJ