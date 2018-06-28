Next-Gen Porsche 911 (992) Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door on Nurburgring

Porsche is getting closer and closer to the introduction of the next-generation 911 and, among others, this means that the 992 gets hooned on the Nurburgring, all in the name of science.

10 photos AMG GT Four-Door (perhaps this was the 639 hp GT63 S) - the four-door twin-turbo V8 wielder may have already been introduced, but it's not uncommon for engineers to polish the final details or gather data even after the official debut of a vehicle.



And while the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page showcases the rear-engined machine (we can even look under the car), you'll find the said chase at the 2:58 point of the clip.



Expect the Carrera and Carrera S models to use refreshed versions of the current models' turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six units, while their wider tracks and optimized weight distribution should deliver the kind of handling one would expect from such a Neunelfer.



Speaking of the 911 Carrera (4)S and the



You see, the C4S could blitz the infamous German track in 7:30 before the Performance upgrade that came in March last year, with the latter bringing goodies like a 30 hp bump and dynamic engine mounts.



As such, we could see a fully gifted 992 model getting close to the 7:20 mark. And to put that into perspective, we'll mention that it should allow it to beat, or at least match the 7:24 magazine-generated time of the 997.2 GT2 RS.



The 992 Carrera models could debut by the end of the year.



P.S.: Keep in mind that the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo has also been spotted flying low on the Nurburgring, as we



And the latest episode of the kind involves a Carrera (4) S model, which was driven at full pace. In its fury, the test car came across a Mercedes-GT Four-Door (perhaps this was the 639 hp GT63 S) - the four-door twin-turbo V8 wielder may have already been introduced, but it's not uncommon for engineers to polish the final details or gather data even after the official debut of a vehicle.And while the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page showcases the rear-engined machine (we can even look under the car), you'll find the said chase at the 2:58 point of the clip.Expect the Carrera and Carrera S models to use refreshed versions of the current models' turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six units, while their wider tracks and optimized weight distribution should deliver the kind of handling one would expect from such a Neunelfer.Speaking of the 911 Carrera (4)S and the Nurburgring , one can't help but wonder about the Green Hell number of the newcomer. And, if we use the lap time of the outgoing 991.2 model as a reference point, our expectations are sky-high.You see, the C4S could blitz the infamous German track in 7:30 before the Performance upgrade that came in March last year, with the latter bringing goodies like a 30 hp bump and dynamic engine mounts.As such, we could see a fully gifted 992 model getting close to the 7:20 mark. And to put that into perspective, we'll mention that it should allow it to beat, or at least match the 7:24 magazine-generated time of the 997.2 GT2 RS.The 992 Carrera models could debut by the end of the year.P.S.: Keep in mind that the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo has also been spotted flying low on the Nurburgring, as we recently showed you.