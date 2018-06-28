autoevolution
 

Next-Gen Porsche 911 (992) Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door on Nurburgring

Porsche is getting closer and closer to the introduction of the next-generation 911 and, among others, this means that the 992 gets hooned on the Nurburgring, all in the name of science.
And the latest episode of the kind involves a Carrera (4) S model, which was driven at full pace. In its fury, the test car came across a Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door (perhaps this was the 639 hp GT63 S) - the four-door twin-turbo V8 wielder may have already been introduced, but it's not uncommon for engineers to polish the final details or gather data even after the official debut of a vehicle.

And while the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page showcases the rear-engined machine (we can even look under the car), you'll find the said chase at the 2:58 point of the clip.

Expect the Carrera and Carrera S models to use refreshed versions of the current models' turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six units, while their wider tracks and optimized weight distribution should deliver the kind of handling one would expect from such a Neunelfer.

Speaking of the 911 Carrera (4)S and the Nurburgring, one can't help but wonder about the Green Hell number of the newcomer. And, if we use the lap time of the outgoing 991.2 model as a reference point, our expectations are sky-high.

You see, the C4S could blitz the infamous German track in 7:30 before the Performance upgrade that came in March last year, with the latter bringing goodies like a 30 hp bump and dynamic engine mounts.

As such, we could see a fully gifted 992 model getting close to the 7:20 mark. And to put that into perspective, we'll mention that it should allow it to beat, or at least match the 7:24 magazine-generated time of the 997.2 GT2 RS.

The 992 Carrera models could debut by the end of the year.

P.S.: Keep in mind that the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo has also been spotted flying low on the Nurburgring, as we recently showed you.

