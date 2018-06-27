SpaceX Drops Crew Dragon Capsule from Helicopter to Test Parachute System

5 Porsche Cayenne and VW Touareg Recalled, 800,000 Cars to Have Pedals Checked

3 Porsche Recalls 918 Spyder Over Front Suspension Flaw. Again

2 Porsche Recalls U.S. Cars Over Airbag And Windshield Problems, 911 R Included

1 Audi And Porsche Are Recalling Almost 300,000 Vehicles Sold In the USA

More on this:

Porsche Stops Selling Panamera in the U.S., Issues Recall

German carmaker Porsche announced on this week that it will recall a few hundred Panamera models sold in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on account of a "quality issue". 9 photos



The minor fault might cause the detachment of the connecting link from the anti-roll bar. Should such an event occur, the detached parts may come into contact with other parts of the car and cause further damage to the vehicle.



Porsche says it is not aware of any incidents or accidents caused by this issue. Still, to be on the safe side, the carmaker will be recalling a total of 715 Panamera models manufactured in 2017 and 2018 and sold in the United States and Puerto Rico.



Porsche says it will also stop selling the model to both the respective region “until further notice,” without mentioning how many of the manufactured but not sold yet units are affected.



“Authorized Porsche dealers will replace the connecting links for the anti-roll bar on the rear axle. Customers will be notified about the recall by mail,” said the carmaker in a statement.



“There are 715 affected vehicles in the United States and Puerto Rico. No incidents or accidents have been reported.”



The Panamera retails in the U.S. starting from $85,000 for the entry level and from $113,000 for the



According to figures provided by According to the statement released by Porsche, internal testing performed by its engineers showed that there is a possibility that connecting links for the rear-axle anti-roll bar may not meet Porsche's quality standards.The minor fault might cause the detachment of the connecting link from the anti-roll bar. Should such an event occur, the detached parts may come into contact with other parts of the car and cause further damage to the vehicle.Porsche says it is not aware of any incidents or accidents caused by this issue. Still, to be on the safe side, the carmaker will be recalling a total of 715 Panamera models manufactured in 2017 and 2018 and sold in the United States and Puerto Rico.Porsche says it will also stop selling the model to both the respective region “until further notice,” without mentioning how many of the manufactured but not sold yet units are affected.“Authorized Porsche dealers will replace the connecting links for the anti-roll bar on the rear axle. Customers will be notified about the recall by mail,” said the carmaker in a statement.“There are 715 affected vehicles in the United States and Puerto Rico. No incidents or accidents have been reported.”The Panamera retails in the U.S. starting from $85,000 for the entry level and from $113,000 for the 4S Executive. There are in all seven versions of it on the American market. It’s not clear what are the exact models affected by the recall announced by the manufacturer.According to figures provided by Car Sales Base , the number of Panameras sold last year in the U.S. was a little over 6,700. For the current year, Porsche already sold over 3,800 units.