autoevolution
 

Crashed Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Looks Depressing

27 Jun 2018, 12:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Do you know what's worse than seeing a crashed Porsche 911 GT3 RS? Checking out a pair of ruined Rennsport Neunelfers. And this is exactly what we find in the image sitting before us, which almost looks like it depicts a GT3 RS scrapyard.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5
The photo surfaced on Instagram, having been brought to our attention by Porsche aftermarket specialist Sharkwerks. And while the company wouldn't deliver any explanations for these ruined Neunelfers, the details visible in the picture are enough to give a Porschephile a headache.

In fact, an user who dropped a comment for the photo perfectly summarised the feelings one might experience when coming across such an image: "It crushes your heart when you have to penny pinch for tires on a VW GTI and then see this,"

And the tech bits sitting outside of the car in the foreground certainly don't help, even though these could come from the vehicle in the background.

It's wort noting that while it almost looks like the 911 GT3 RS in the background rear-ended the one on the foreground, we mustn't jump to conclusions. For one thing, the grass that seems to be present on the left-side wheels of the latter appears to talk about a trip off the asphalt.

It looks like we're dealing with track accidents when it comes to these two Lava Orange-dressed machines.

Since Porsche has now moved on to the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS, this image is even more painful. Perhaps the only consolation comes from the fact that, if these machines happen to be totaled, they could serve as donors for insane projects out there.

"What kind of projects?" we hear you ask? Well, the manual gearbox 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS we showed you in July last year should serve as the perfect example of such a contraption.

 

Be careful folks!

A post shared by sharkwerks (@sharkwerks) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche crash accident
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 