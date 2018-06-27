Crashed Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Looks Depressing

Do you know what's worse than seeing a crashed Porsche 911 GT3 RS? Checking out a pair of ruined Rennsport Neunelfers. And this is exactly what we find in the image sitting before us, which almost looks like it depicts a GT3 RS scrapyard.

In fact, an user who dropped a comment for the photo perfectly summarised the feelings one might experience when coming across such an image: "It crushes your heart when you have to penny pinch for tires on a VW GTI and then see this,"



And the tech bits sitting outside of the car in the foreground certainly don't help, even though these could come from the vehicle in the background.



It's wort noting that while it almost looks like the 911 GT3 RS in the background rear-ended the one on the foreground, we mustn't jump to conclusions. For one thing, the grass that seems to be present on the left-side wheels of the latter appears to talk about a trip off the asphalt.



It looks like we're dealing with track accidents when it comes to these two Lava Orange-dressed machines.



Since Porsche has now moved on to the 991.2 incarnation of the



"What kind of projects?" we hear you ask? Well, the manual gearbox 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS we



