Yachting Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Royal in Norway

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known PTS Yachting Blue Metallic (yachtingblaumetallic; M5S) 991 GT2 RS, delivered recently to one of our long time readers in Bergen, Norway. This example sports the Weissach Package, standard wheels in satin platinum (magnesium wheels in the same finish to be delivered later), LED headlights, and full bucket seats. The owner’s son reached out last February about the car, and wrote about how they had arrived at Yachting Blue. He wrote: “We used your Instagram to choose the color. I screenshot and sent different options to my father, and after some discussion we landed on the Yachting Blue. How the color changes between blue and grey, and also how exclusive it seemed to be made the choice pretty easy.” Very happy to hear that the page helped inspire the color choice. It also helps to reinforce my personal desire to upload color correct photos. In this car’s case, we waited a few weeks after the car was delivered in order to have photos taken in great outdoor lighting. For our European readers, keep your eyes peeled because this one will be going on a road trip throughout Europe in the coming weeks. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

