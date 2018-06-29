autoevolution
 

Yachting Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Royal in Norway

It's been a while (at least in Porschephile time) since we last brought you a 911 GT2 RS spec, but here we are, back in the Porsche spotting game. Not unlike on other occasions, we're here to discuss a first, namely a Rennsport Neunelfer dressed in Yachting Blue Metallic.
This Paint to Sample shade gives the 2RS a lavish look and, given the extreme aero elements on the machine, we're dealing with a memorable melange.

The machine was delivered in Bergen, Norway and it seems that its story began on social media, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought it to our attention explains.

We used your Instagram to choose the color. I screenshot and sent different options to my father, and after some discussion we landed on the Yachting Blue. How the color changes between blue and grey, and also how exclusive it seemed to be made the choice pretty easy,” the son of the owner explained.

Main shade aside, we notice the Satin Platinum wheels of the Weissach Package monster - due to a production delay we covered in a previous article, the magnesium wheels of the Porscha will arrive later.

As it turns out, the owner plans to kick off a European roadtrip, so those of you who live on the Old Continent might just get to meet the 700 hp beast in person.

While we're at it, we'll also mention the optional all-LED headlights of the machine, which come with black inner graphics. And while the photos of the car don't take us inside, we can still notice the full bucket seats of the Ring tamer.

Sure, the Porsche 919 Evo, a racecar freed from regulations, might have set an absolute Nurburgring record earlier today ( thanks to a 5:19.5 lap), but the 911 GT2 RS, with its 6:47 Ring number, remains the fastest production car around the Green Hell.


 

