autoevolution

Ferrari GTC4Lusso vs. Porsche Panamera Extreme Brake Test Almost Ends in Crash

14 Feb 2019, 21:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
There's a new Top Gear season coming out this weekend, the 26th, and rather than just show another unrealistic teaser, two of the presenters decided to get behind the wheel of insanely expensive four-seat supercars and play a game of chicken.
3 photos
Ford Fiesta ST Drag Races MINI Cooper S, Destruction Is AbsoluteFord Fiesta ST Drag Races MINI Cooper S, Destruction Is Absolute
So you've all heard of people crashing into lakes while trying to go fast, but you've never seen it done first-hand. Top Gear has you covered, as Matt LeBlanc challenges Chris Harris to see who can hit the highest top speed and bake just before this beautiful runway turns into the sea. We think this is shot in Norway, by the way.

LeBlanc throws down the gauntlet, but Harris points out that the race is unfair. His car's top speed is 18 miles per hour less, and if you know supercars, that's pretty damning. But let's get to know the specs first.

That beautiful Ferrari on the left is the GTC4Lusso, a 2-door, four-seat shooting brake with a 6.3-liter V12 engine making 690 HP and about 700 Nm of torque. It also screams all the way to 8,250rpm, which is what a supercar should do.

The other car is the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, also a shooting brake, but with four doors and 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. By the way, you can have the Ferrari with a similar engine. Based on the badging and whatnot, we think this is the normal Turbo model with 550 horsepower. It might have slightly more torque at 770 Nm, but it also weighs 2.2 tons, like an SUV. There's a faster, more powerful hybrid version, but it's also heavier and its top speed is only about 4 mph higher.

With turbos of steel, Harris pushes the car ever deeper into the horizon and brakes at the last moment possible. It almost ends up being a massive crash, the kind that only Top Gear can have.

Top Gear FERRARI GTC4LUSSO Porsche Panamera Turbo
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 