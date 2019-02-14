Ferrari GTC4Lusso vs. Porsche Panamera Extreme Brake Test Almost Ends in Crash

HP

So you've all heard of people crashing into lakes while trying to go fast, but you've never seen it done first-hand. Top Gear has you covered, as Matt LeBlanc challenges Chris Harris to see who can hit the highest top speed and bake just before this beautiful runway turns into the sea. We think this is shot in Norway, by the way.LeBlanc throws down the gauntlet, but Harris points out that the race is unfair. His car's top speed is 18 miles per hour less, and if you know supercars, that's pretty damning. But let's get to know the specs first.That beautiful Ferrari on the left is the GTC4Lusso, a 2-door, four-seat shooting brake with a 6.3-liter V12 engine making 690and about 700 Nm of torque. It also screams all the way to 8,250rpm, which is what a supercar should do.The other car is the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, also a shooting brake, but with four doors and 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. By the way, you can have the Ferrari with a similar engine. Based on the badging and whatnot, we think this is the normal Turbo model with 550 horsepower. It might have slightly more torque at 770 Nm, but it also weighs 2.2 tons, like an. There's a faster, more powerful hybrid version, but it's also heavier and its top speed is only about 4 mph higher.With turbos of steel, Harris pushes the car ever deeper into the horizon and brakes at the last moment possible. It almost ends up being a massive crash, the kind that only Top Gear can have.