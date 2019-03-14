Chris Harris Quickly Reviews Normal Cars, Spits at Sight of SUVs

Like old Top Gear, the new one with the hosts that don't punch you in the face is all about supercars, high-octane, adrenaline-packed action. Despite decades of doing this, people are still writing in, asking for consumer advice.

Starting with the city car segment,



The Germans don't score a victory in the segment above, where the Ford Fiesta is crowned the best supermini you can buy. What about the Clio? Don't argue with this man; he owns Porsches.



Small SUVs are disgusting, according to Harris, who spits at the sight of the VW Tiguan, Opel Mokka, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga. The presenter uses strong language to describe all of them and says he'd rather have a VW Golf.



According to him, you can forget that the Peugeot 308, Astra and A-Class even exist because the Golf does everything better. That could be controversial, but so is the fact that the C-Class is better than the 3 Series and Audi A4 and Alfa Giulia. Careful Chris, riots have been started for less.



The Hyundai Santa Fe is cheap, but you shouldn't buy one; the Land Rover Discovery is super-ugly, and the BMW X5 is styled like a police car. So you want the Volvo XC90.



Lastly, when it comes to larger executive cars, Harris would probably have a normal BMW 5 Series over the Mercedes E-Class. On the other hand, owning an



