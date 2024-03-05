Two-Face Ferrari 812 GTS Looks Like a Villain Car

Supercars should look like they've been drawn by kids, and many of them still fit the bill. But not the Ferrari 812, which is more of an exotic GT than a real blue-blooded exotic. Still, with a bit of help from the aftermarket world, this model can quickly become the life of the party.
This one is called the Mansory Stallone, and, just like its name says, it came from the controversial tuner that has had several close encounters of the third kind with this particular model. It's a two-one proposal that mixes teal and matte black, and this is the flashiest mod it sports.
But it hasn't ended here. Not by far, because Mansory has also given it a complete body kit. The side attachments, rear add-ons, including the new diffuser with an extra brake light, a large wing mounted on the trunk lid, and the usual bits and pieces up front contribute to the revised stance, whereas the Italian flat motif, tuner's logos, and new wheels round off the exterior makeover.
You'll get minty breath just from looking at the cockpit, as almost every touchable component was reupholstered. Mansory gave it new leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, center console, carpets, floor mats, etc. We can also see the tuner's emblems all around, including on the headrests and steering wheel, some carbon trim, and the same Italian flag motif that gives it some contrast.
How does it stack up to the stock variant? Well, it is two-tenths of a second quicker and three miles an hour (5 kph) when it comes to the maximum speed. Without modifications, the Spider's 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 motor yanks out 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque.
Mansory's Middle Eastern arm shared the images of this heavily modified Ferrari 812 GTS on its social media with a short caption that reveals its new given name, the fact that it was based on the aforementioned model and that it is available at their store in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This likely means the tuner is willing to part ways with it and to find out how much it costs, interested parties will have to reach out to them directly.
The devil is always in the details, and in this case, in the P830 emblem. This tells us the Ferrari 812 GTS in question has also received a power boost. As a result, it enjoys 830 metric horses (818 bhp/610 kW), hence the name, and 740 Nm (546 pound-foot). Mansory says it will run out of breath at 214 miles an hour (345 kph), and it is capable of sprinting to sixty-two mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds.
