Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera Verde Is an Ugly Two-Faced Ferrari 812 With a Minty Breath

Mansory has had yet another close encounter of the third kind with a high-end exotic brute, and it was a Ferrari 812 GTS this time. The supercar has received many controversial upgrades and a new name: the Stallone Tempesta Nera Verde.
The two-tone paint finish (yep, it's not a wrap) that mixes black and teal makes it stand out like a sore thumb. There are also some forged carbon touches here and there and an Italian flag motif running from the nose to the tail of this once-fine Ferrari 812 GTS.
A custom body kit is part of the aftermarket makeover. Consisting of the front bumper side canards, apron, side skirt attachments, large rear wing, diffuser, and a new hood, among others, they contribute to the exaggerated looks of the Italian supercar, which rides on different wheels and features fresh logos.
With its minty appearance, the cabin is just as bold as the exterior. Here, Mansory has dressed most touchable parts in fine leather upholstery with a teal look. The Italian flag decorates the central armrest, headliner, paddle shifters, and other components, and there is some white piping on deck, too, alongside the usual carbon fiber and the tuner's logo replacing the Prancing Horse emblem on the steering wheel.
It takes 2.8 seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) and will run out of breath at 345 kph (214 mph). This makes it about as fast as the 812 Competizione, which has an identical output to the Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera Verde and a 340 kph (211 mph) maximum speed.
A quick look at the spec sheet shows that the stock 812 GTS is two-tenths slower to 100 kph and has a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph). The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine produces 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW) at 8,500 rpm, and the thrust is rated at 718 Nm (530 lb-ft). The motor works with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and the supercar returns 16.4 l/100 km (14.3 US mpg).
Before calling it a story, we will remind you that Ferrari is working on the 812's successor. The model is expected with a V12, and it is yet unknown if it features any electric assistance or how much it produces. Some say the yet-unnamed supercar is a few months away, and it could be introduced sometime in 2024.
Besides maiming almost every vehicle they touch, Mansory has also developed a taste for making most of their projects punchier. The same goes for this Ferrari 812 GTS, which features a healthy power boost. According to the tuner, the exotic beast has 830 ps (818 hp/610 kW) to play with and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque.
