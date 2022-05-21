Mansory Stallone Thinks It's Superior to the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Do You Agree?

Can you believe it’s been a little over five years since the Ferrari 812 entered production as the successor of the F12berlinetta? We can’t, and we cannot also admit that we like the Mansory Stallone, especially in this attire.
Photographed in the Middle East, likely part of a marketing scheme involving their newly-opened showroom in Dubai, UAE, this Ferrari 812 Superfast sports some very familiar visual and technical upgrades, and looks ready for a fun day at the racetrack.
Mansory has messed around with quite a lot of parts and starting at the front, we can see that it has a new apron with side canards applied to the tweaked bumper. Vented fenders are part of the makeover, and the supercar has more aggressive side skirts too.
Out back, it has a similar theme, with vents on the sides of the bumper that also features side canards, and a more aggressive diffuser, with an F1-like brake light in the middle, attached to it. The latter piece still has cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes that have also come from the aftermarket world, just like the wheels, and matte gray look contrasted by the blue accents.
Without any outside intervention, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 in the 812 Superfast develops 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque at 7,000 rpm. This enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 340 kph (211 mph). Even though they haven’t said anything about the oily bits of this particular build, it is likely that it boasts more power. Their previous takes on the model were offered with 830 ps (818 hp / 610 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque, so it is possible that this one rocks the same amount.
