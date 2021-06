Twin-Turbo Shelby GT500 "Hellion" Lays Down 1,252 HP With Stock Engine Internals

ECU

In other words, a Mustang that costs way less than the GT supercar is the most powerful road-going Ford ever produced. What’s even more impressive about the Shelby GT500 is how easily the aftermarket can squeeze out more from the V8 lump without modifying the internals.The Hellion-equipped S550 in the following video is one of those aftermarket builds, and it’s definitely insane thanks to 1,252 horsepower and 867 pound-feet (1,175 Nm) of torque. For reference, the McLaren Speedtail is rocking 1,035 horsepower and 848 pound-feet (1,150 Nm) from a twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor that was co-developed with Hewland.In addition to stock internals, the orange-painted Shelby GT500 also features a factory-spec transmission. If the clutches give up the ghost during a quarter-mile pass, the peeps at Dodson Motorsport are much obliged to upgrade the Mustang’s dual-clutch tranny with hardened steel plates.Dyno’d at Palm Beach Dyno, the strip-slaying machine develops the aforementioned output figures at 20 pounds per square inch of boost. Originally developed by Hellion Power Systems for the Coyote V8, the twin-turbo upgrade for the Shelby GT500 includes Turbosmart Comp-Gate 40 wastegates, bypass valves, and a large vertical flow core intercooler.Hellion doesn’t mention how much these components cost excluding installation andremapping, but the Albuquerque-based tuning company does mention the potential for 2,000-horsepower-plus GT500 builds.Ken Bjonnes, the owner of Palm Beach Dyno , says in the description of the following video that “we’ll be making some passes on this car very soon.” With a set of drag radials and a KellTrac Posi-Loc system for reducing wheel hop, it’s easy to imagine this GT500 dipping into the 8-second range.