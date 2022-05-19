Turbo Chevy Truck Drags 2JZ Lexus, Nitro Camaro, Supercharged Mopar, Shames All

Being a little older than the modern pickup truck norm should not deter owners from fulfilling their dreams. Take this almost-vintage turbocharged Chevy single cab short bed pickup truck, for example, and its visions of quarter-mile dragstrip greatness.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has just prepared a new feature (uploaded on May 18th, 2022) centered on this feisty turbocharged Chevy truck that's a bit old - but has probably never been this bold in its prime. All excerpts were taken from the 10.0 index class at Street Car Takeover, Rockingham, as some cool racers lined up for a trio of brawls at Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina.
Sure, the turbo Chevy truck may not look like much to the untrained eye, but that’s the entire gist of having a “sleeper” vehicle under your command. And, by the way, the triumvirate of rivals that lined up for the challenge was equally spectacular, in their quirky kind of way. So, the first skirmish was against a perilous-looking Toyota 2JZ-swapped turbo Lexus IS 300, though it was mostly smoke without a fire.
As such, the admirable turbo Chevy truck nailed an almost flawless 10.03s pass, whereas the Lexus got demolished and only managed an 11.15 run. Next up, from the 0:32 mark, something bolder came up: a Dodge Challenger 392 that lacked the entire hood because it needed space to harbor a trumpet-like Magnuson supercharger assembly! Alas, it was all in vain, given the second flawless 10.05s victory against the opponent’s 10.96s pass.
Last but not least, from the 1:15 mark, it was time for a quick Chevy vs. Chevy brawl in the form of the neat “little” turbo Chevy truck meeting a second-generation nitrous-fed Chevy Camaro. And this time around, the pickup truck got a little quicker than it wanted to be, outrunning its foe yet losing the index skirmish with a 9.84s to a 10.02s result!
