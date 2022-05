BMW i4 M50 Drag Races Audi RS 5 Sportback, Both Are Seriously Impressive

AMG

The Sportback in the featured video is understandably expensive at 72,000 pounds in the United Kingdom, which is 89,850 at current exchange rates. It’s not a lightweight car either at 1,742 kgs (3,840 lbs), but on the other hand, the rivaling BMW M3 and Mercedes-C 63 aren’t light either.For this particular straight-line showdown, Mat Watson of carwow didn’t pick internal combustion-engined challengers. He opted for the zero-emission sibling of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 that everyone loves to hate for all the right (and wrong) reasons. Although the way it looks is hard to digest, BMW deserves a round of applause for the performance-oriented M40 version that costs a rather surprising 64,000 pounds (79,865 dollars).Roughly ten grand costlier than the base specification, the i4 M50 is a bit porky at 2,215 kgs (4,883 lbs) because of its lithium-ion battery powering two electric motors, one for each axle. Be that as it may, 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet (795 Nm) of torque will get you to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds. Top speed? That would be 140 mph (225 kph) as per BMW.The first all-electric model from the German automaker’s go-faster division should make the RS 5 Sportback tremble with fear in terms of power and torque differences, but on the other hand, bear in mind that we’re dealing with a weight difference of 473 kgs (1,043 lbs). Given this information, have a wild guess which is the quicker car in the standing quarter mile?Spoiler alert: the Audi RS 5 Sportback and BMW i4 M50 both cross the line in 11.9 seconds, but the all-electric model still tastes the bitter taste of defeat. As for their performance from a rolling start and under emergency braking, be sure to press play and enjoy carwow’s latest drag-racing clip.