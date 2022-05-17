Audi Turns Up the Wick on the 2023 RS 5 Stateside, Launches New Competition Package

Audi Sport has just made the RS 5 Coupe and RS 5 Sportback a bit feistier for the 2023 model year in the United States, by introducing the Competition Package.
Featuring visual and technical enhancements over stock, the bundle is limited to these particular two models, bumping their price by $16,100, with the order books expected to open next month. Meanwhile the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback have MSRPs of $75,900 and $76,200, respectively.
At this point, you might be wondering what’s new, and the sports exhaust system, with matte black tailpipes and reduced insulation between the engine compartment and cockpit, is but one. This feature is said to give the car a deeper tone and reduce the weight by almost 18 pounds (8 kg). The engine control software has been retuned for “tighter load changes in S transmission mode” when the Dynamic driving mode is selected.
Moreover, a coilover suspension with front sway bar and a reduced ground clearance by 10 mm (0.4 in) over the standard RS 5 models is included. Additionally, customers can manually lower the car by an extra 10 mm (0.4 in), which would make it sit closer to the road by 20 mm (0.8 in). The quattro sport rear differential has been enhanced as well, and the steering is sharper. Additionally, the transmission control unit has been updated and the ABS retuned. Audi claims that these changes, combined with the Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires wrapped around the Phantom Black wheels, and the RS ceramic front brakes, reduce the stopping distance from 62 to 0 mph (100-0 kph) by around 6.5 feet (2 meters).
Matte carbon fiber features were added to the exterior, such as the front splitter, rear diffuser, and side mirror caps. The engine cover was made of the same lightweight material, and the Audi rings at both ends have a high-gloss black finish. The brake calipers have a red look, and customers can order their RS 5 Coupe or Sportback Competition in the Sebring Black crystal effect exterior paint, otherwise exclusive to this configuration.
Pearl Nappa and Dinamica upholstery bedeck the cabin, in combination with the Piano Black trim. Alcantara with red contrast stitching, three-spoke heated steering wheel, red seatbelts and floor mats, matte RS carbon inlays, and puddle lamps that display the RS Competition logo onto the ground when the doors are open are other highlights of the build. A bespoke virtual cockpit layout displayed as a sporty Runway mode rounds off the makeover inside.
While the normal RS 5 models can hit 155 mph (250 kph), or 174 mph (280 kph) when ordered with the Dynamic Plus Package, cars featuring the Competition Package top out at 180 mph (290 kph). The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 3.7 seconds in the Coupe and 3.8 seconds in the Sportback, and the bi-turbo V6 still develops 444 hp and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque.
On a final note, the Competition Package for the RS 5 is also available on the RS 4 Avant in Europe, featuring the same updates. We’ve added photos of this model to the image gallery, so make sure to check it out.
