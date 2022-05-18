Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Drag Races Exotic Metal, Takes No Prisoners

The shooting brake in the featured clip isn’t your average Porsche. The Panamera lineup is topped by the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the most powerful series-production Porsche that money can buy these days. Even a pre-facelift model like the pictured car is tremendous, for it flaunts a twin-turbo V8, a dual-clutch box, all-wheel drive, and hybrid assistance.
Filmed in the Netherlands at the Spring Event 2.0 drag racing event, the white-painted family hauler makes easy work of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 that lines up on the other side of the track. The following challenger, namely a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S sports sedan, jumps the start and takes the win.
Next up, the driver of a Ferrari 488 Pista takes off too hot, spinning the rear wheels too much for comfort. Porsche’s overachieving Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid also defeats an R35 Nissan GT-R, then shows a blacked-out Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ who’s boss. Had it been the 63 S E Performance, the tables might have turned in the German liftback sedan’s favor.
The Porsche then asserts dominance over an A 45 from the previous generation, an Audi R8 Spyder, a C7-generation Audi RS 6 Avant with ABT goodies, as well as a BMW M2 Competition whose driver has a heavy right foot. The final challenger might give this fellow a run for its money, but don’t hold your breath for a miracle because the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren celebrates its 20th anniversary next year. Felling old yet? I sure am, and as expected, the Panamera obliterates it without breaking a sweat.
As a brief refresher, the pre-facelift Turbo S E-Hybrid puts out a combined 671 horsepower (680 ps) at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque between 1,400 and 5,500 revolutions per minute. The 2021 model year facelift levels up to 690 horsepower (700 ps) and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) at the same RPMs. To whom it may concern, the facelift is faster than a Taycan Turbo S on the Road Atlanta road course.
