Tuned Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Mutters Cuss Words at the BMW X6 M

It may have been BMW that started the crossover coupe craze with the original X6, but since then, they have inspired their rivals to follow pace. Mercedes’ proposal in the segment is called the GLE Coupe, and in its range-topping form, it bears AMG’s signature.
The pictured example happens to be a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, and it was visited by the tuning fairy. It came from Roadshow International, though it was shared on social media recently by Larte Design, and we reckon that it was the latter company that was responsible for the makeover.
Finished in black, with a few red touches, it has a new hood, grille, and apron at the front. A much more aggressive diffuser has replaced the stock one at the rear, and it comes with additional lights, and it also sports two spoilers on the tailgate. The taillamps have been blacked out, and so have the windows. The super crossover rides on new wheels, which also have a black look.
Most add-ons were made of carbon fiber, and hints of the lightweight material can be found inside too. Here, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe in question has a very lively look, with red leather upholstery wrapped around most parts, from the seats and center console, to the lower parts of the dashboard, and probably the door cars too, though these are not visible in the images shared on social media. The usual metal trim is on deck too, and for a posher feel, it has a starlight headliner as well.
Since V8s are still a thing in some of the hottest vehicles on sale today, the GLE 63 S Coupe rocks one too, just like its more practical sibling that is also better looking from this writer’s perspective. But that’s a different topic altogether, so let’s get back to that V8, which has 4.0 liters in displacement, and two turbochargers. We don’t think that the tuner has messed around with it, otherwise, they would have said something about it, but it is not like it needs more power.
With no outside intervention, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine pushes out 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. In a straight-line sprint, its performance is on par with previous generation supercars. The Affalterbach brand says that the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes only 3.8 seconds, and that flat-out, it is capable of doing 174 mph (280 kph).
The tuner hasn’t mentioned anything about the pricing part either, so interested parties will have to reach out to them to find out how much it costs to make their GLE 63 S Coupe look like this. And if you happen to be among them, then don’t forget to drop a line below with the magic number.
