Tom Brady Treated Himself to an IWC Watch for His First Single Christmas Post Divorce

This year, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen surprised everyone when they announced their divorce. So, now, for his first Christmas as a single man in a long time, the NFL star treated himself to an IWC watch.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady unveiled his early gift from Santa Claus on social media, which was an IWC, one of the most famous Swiss watchmakers in the world. He opted for the Portugieser Perpetual Calendar timepiece which seems to be the IW503401. And the brand obviously approved of the present, hopping in the comment section and writing that “Santa has good taste.”
Priced at 45,000 CHF (around $48,500 at today's exchange rate), the timepiece comes with an 18-karat white gold case with a diameter of 44.2 mm and a height of 14.9 mm.
It has a see-through sapphire glass back and sports a 3-bar water resistance with a Black alligator leather strap. The Perpetual Calendar watch is automatic and self-winding, with a power reserve of up to 168 hours (roughly seven days). It includes 381 components, among which 54 of them are jewels.
The dial shows the hour, day, date, month, and year, which is displayed via four digits. There is also a perpetual moon phase for the northern and southern hemispheres.
This isn't the first model he has from the Swiss watchmaker, since Brady serves as a brand ambassador for the company. On different occasions, Brady called himself a fan of IWC for "the longest time." He has the Big Pilot's Watch for Father and Son, a special-edition Big Pilots, the Spitfire, an Ingenieur, two other Portugiesers (one of them from his ex, Gisele), and a GST automatic alarm that first got him hooked on the brand.
This year, there have been numerous rumors about Tom Brady, 45, and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage being in trouble. Mainly, people claimed the former supermodel was not thrilled about Brady's decision to get back to work just months after announcing his retirement. The power couple confirmed the split in October, announcing their divorce had already been finalized.
Which meant this was Tom Brady’s first Christmas as a single man in a very long time. He explained last week on sportscaster Jim Gray’s Let’s Go! podcast that “I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional." He added he would be spending time with the kids the day after.
He and Gisele, 42, had been dating since December 2006 and share two children, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10. Brady also shares a son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, who he dated before Gisele.
Luckily, it looks like his career is still going strong as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on December 26 with 19 to 16. And speaking in a postgame interview on Sunday Night Football with Melissa Stark, the NFL star excluded his ex-wife from his shoutout for his loved ones. “Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon,” Brady said.
