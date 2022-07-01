Tom Brady Stays in Shape Even During Vacation, Works Out on Madsummer Yacht

Summer is already in full swing, and everyone is thinking about vacations. Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen are not so different than everyone else in that concern, except for the fact that their holiday included a luxurious yacht where Tom Brady even got a chance to get a workout.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen took their two children on holiday in Portofino, Italy, where they were seen walking around, enjoying an ice cream before heading to a yacht.
Despite being on holiday, the NFL star was photographed getting a good workout sesh while on board the luxurious vessel called Madsummer. He was seen cycling on an exercise bike or boxing with his son. Meanwhile, Gisele spent her time relaxing and getting a tan like one usually does on vacation.
The Madsummer superyacht was built in 2019 by famous boat builder Lurssen, with the exterior design completed by Harrison Eidsgaard studio, while the interior is the work of Studio Laura Sessa.
With an overall length of 311 ft (95 m), the superyacht comes with a lot of amenities so you can enjoy your time with your friends and family without feeling like you need anything else. The superyacht has a beam of 46 ft (14.0 m) and a draft of 12.7 ft (3.9 m), and it offers enough room for ten suites, 12 guests, and 30 crew members.
There is a see-through pool on the main deck, equipped with an outdoor bar, lounge pads, and sun beds. At the bow of the ship, there’s also a jacuzzi. The interior design boasts lots of blue and white, and all of the rooms have a different color scheme.
The superyacht comes with plenty of entertainment and amenities, which include bikes, jet skis, scooters, and fishing gear. For water activities, there are sea bobs, sea-scooters, diving gear, water skis, and windsurfers.
There’s also a beach club, daycare center, a dance floor, a gym, a helipad, a sauna, a spa, and even an outdoor plus an indoor cinema. You can go from one deck to another using the stairs or the elevators. All of these come with the price of approximately $1,671,000 per week (€1,600,000) plus expenses. And, as proven by Tom Brady, you can successfully do a workout on board before taking a swim in the sea.
