Azimut Yachts To Debut S7 Sports Yacht at 2023 Boot Dusseldorf

Italian shipbuilder Azimut Yachts will be among the companies that will attend the 2023 Düsseldorf International Boat Show in Germany next month, and it will leverage the opportunity to debut a new product - the Azimut S7 sports yacht.
Azimut S7 is a 71-foot (21.6-meter) sporty new model in the company’s S Collection, joining the S6, S8, and Grande S10 models in the series, and features exterior design penned by Alberto Mancini.
The new entrant in the S Collection is designed to show the company’s commitment to eco-yachting. The S7 is a vessel that blends a sporty appearance with cutting-edge technological solutions in the yacht industry for a reduced environmental impact. These solutions include the extensive use of carbon fiber to reduce the yacht’s overall weight and increase volume, a more compact and highly efficient propulsion system powered by three Volvo IPS engines, and optimized hull lines designed by P.L. Ausonio Naval Architecture.
According to Azimut, these features help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20 to 30% at medium and high speeds, all the while providing great performance compared to similarly sized vessels.
“The new model is the sports boat with the most technologically advanced naval architecture in the category, significantly reducing fuel consumption on one hand while offering more living space on the other,” Azimut says. “Shaped by an ambitious technological calling to be the most forward-facing sport yacht in her category, the S7 is a paradigm of peak performance and luxurious leisure.”
The use of carbon fiber and the compact propulsion system also allows for increased interior volume and generous space on board for the owner and guests to enjoy, without compromising on stability and handling. The carbon fiber was mostly used on the upper parts of the yacht to maintain the yacht’s low center of gravity.
The yacht’s layout is well thought out and focused on guests’ comfort and entertainment. It includes a sportfly that offers additional space for relaxation, with large sunbeds and an alfresco dining area provided by the mobile bar. The main deck is a unique area that ensures continuity between the external and internal lounging spaces offering guests a “relaxed and free style of onboard living.” The more voluminous lower deck houses five cabins and a generous garage that can accommodate two water toys.
The three VOLVO Penta IPS engines each develop 800 hp and propel the sporty yacht to a top speed of 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph).
Azimut S7 is not the only yacht model the Italian builder will showcase at the 2023 edition of the Boot Dusseldorf show, which is set to take place from January 21 - 29, 2023. It will be accompanied by the Fly 53 and Fly 78 models from the Fly Collection, as well as the Magellano 66 luxury yacht.
