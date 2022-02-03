Trina Looks Glamorous Wearing Neon Bodysuit and Posing With Her Rolls-Royce Wraith

For a night out, rapper Trina got dressed up in a neon green bodysuit and posed behind the wheel of her luxurious golden Rolls-Royce Wraith, giving us a glimpse of the interior of her ride.
Dubbed as “the most consistent female rapper of all time” by XXL Magazine, Trina's breakthrough was in 1998, and she has been making music ever since. Her resume includes rapping, songwriting, and acting, and all of this allows her to live a life in luxury. With her boasting a net worth of $6 million, one of the most impressive vehicles in her collection is a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
The beautiful coupe has golden-tan exterior paint which makes it look expensive. And it definitely is, because the British luxury carmaker asks for around $330,000 for it.
Trina is quite proud of her car, which was even featured in the 2021 edition of DJ Envy’s Drive Your Dreams Car Show, alongside other celebrity vehicles.
Now, the Miami native rapper posted a picture and a short video of herself, showing off her exquisite coupe, before heading out. Wearing a brightly colored bodysuit, the 47-year-old posed behind the wheel, giving us a glimpse of the elegant interior which features light beige seats and a Starlight Headliner.
Rolls-Royce introduced the Wraith in 2013 as an exotic-looking two-door vehicle. The coupe comes with a powerful 6.6-liter V12 engine under its hood, and, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 624 horsepower (632 ps) at 5,600 rpm and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Based on these figures, the Wraith has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds and its top speed is limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
The Wraith makes an appearance quite often on Trina’s page, but, if she owns something this spectacular, why not flaunt it for everyone to see?
