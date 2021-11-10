Logan Paul Is Selling His CA Mansion With Rolls-Royce in the Garage, Hermes Gift Bags

Assuming you’re loaded enough and are looking for prime real estate in the Sunshine State, that is. Logan Paul has long intimated that he planned on moving on a permanent basis to Puerto Rico, and this move confirms it. He’s listed his 2017 home in a gated community in Encino, California, and he’s making sure whoever can afford it won’t be able to say no to it.
The latest trend in prime real estate is to offer “bundles” that add value to the property, seemingly without charging extra for them. Much like us non-millionaires would rather purchase a buy-3-pay-for-2 bundle, millionaires are more easily tempted if you throw in a fancy car, a wardrobe full of clothes or a service that promises moving all your stuff before you move in, or even a yacht in the purchase of a mansion. With very expensive estates, developers or private sellers can even offer an entire auto gallery waiting for you when you move in.
The idea, of course, is that you can move in the moment you sign the papers, and everything will be ready for you. Why bother heading out shopping, whether for a supercar or new clothes, if you can have it packaged with the house?
loaded with goodies, specifically a Rolls-Royce Wraith in the garage and gift bags full of Hermes stuff in the walk-in wardrobe. It’s like Santa and the Easter Bunny joined forces and manifested in this house.
Not that the rest of the place is too shabby. Offering 8,689 square feet (807.2 square meters) of living space across seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, the place is actually a compound, including the main house, a detached garage, and a self-sufficient guest house. The garage offers shelter housing for three vehicles, but the property can accommodate up to 20 in total – an important fact to remember if you, like Paul himself, are into the party lifestyle.
The property goes back to 1976, with Paul buying it in 2017 for $6.6 million. Since then, it’s been refurbished and upgraded considerably, and is now a quite elegant family home. It has an office and a “bonus room” (with no mention in the listing as to what that might entail), an entertainment room, guest bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, chef’s kitchen and a grotto kitchen by the pool, a pool (duh!), and formal and informal dining rooms. You also get a wine cellar, and plenty of modern artwork to liven up the otherwise surprisingly unflashy décor.
Situated within a gated community, the estate also comes with a generously-sized yard, and a guest house with its own bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. It’s the perfect family home, alright, but it’s just as suited for entertaining large parties and sleepovers. The master bedroom features a spa-like bathroom and huge walk-in closets, and panoramic views.
Logan Paul, like many influencers of our time, is not exactly the pinnacle of or a role model for restrained, elegant style, so his mansion is a most welcome surprise. It’s also a very expensive one, with the listing on Douglas Elliman (Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman hold the listing) asking $8,995,000 for it. Make that an even $9 million, if you get the Rolls-Royce.
