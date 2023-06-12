Tom Brady Chills on $300 Million Megayacht, Takes Out a Flying Drone With a Football

A GOAT doesn't stop GOATing when he's on vacation, or even if he's retired – for good, this time like Tom Brady is. Proof that he's still the greatest quarterback in the NFL comes in the latest viral video, which also sees him casually chilling on a $300 million megayacht.
Tom Brady has retired (and unretired) in the past, but this time, it's for good. Since the announcement in February 2023, he's been spending time overseeing his other business endeavors, planning for the future, and vacationing with his two kids with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. He's also been chilling with MrBeast, taking bets as he tries to take out flying drones with a football, and casually marveling how the hair saloon onboard the $300 million superyacht doubles as a dentist's office.
MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the highest-rated and most popular content creators on YouTube right now, dubbed the "Oprah of YT" because of the super-expensive charity stunts he does. He's been able to spin this very untypical type of charity into a business model, as shown in the video below: a video where he takes viewers and a handful of random subscribers on a tour of various boats, from one priced just $1 to a cruiseliner valued at $1 billion.
Also on that list is a $50 million superyacht where he hangs out with comedian Pete Davidson and they order pizza to be delivered by helicopter, and a $300 million megayacht where he gets to chill with Tom Brady. In reality, it was probably the other way around since Brady walks onboard and talks as if he's chartering the impressive vessel, which boasts six decks, insane amenities like a self-playing Steinway piano and custom furniture, a private cinema, a wellness area, and a huge helipad. And that's just the cherry on the cake – and what little we're shown in the video.
At one point, MrBeast challenges Brady to take a flying drone out with the football, which he does on the first try. Though Brady tries to play it cool, even saying that he feels like he's going to miss, this is actually a "thing" Brady does on occasion. In February last year, he gave Cruz Beckham a bruise on his stomach when he caught the pass from a jet ski, which Brady had thrown from the sun deck of a yacht. Like, you don't cross paths with Brady on vacation and not try to catch a football from him, especially when it does such wonders if you turn it into social media content.
As for the megayacht shown in the video, that's probably H, previously known as Al Mirqab, Indian Empress, and NEOM. On the official world ranking of vessels by size, it occupies the 69th position, which would be in keeping with what the crew says in the video.
What we do know is that Oceanco agreed to the refit as a form of very exclusive upcycling, where they used the naval architecture of Al Mirqab to essentially deliver a brand new vessel – more modern, more luxurious, and more in keeping with the demands of an environmentally-aware owner. It's the rarest and most expensive form of upcycling, where you take an existing vessel and completely transform it to make it relevant again, becoming a point of pride for the owner in every way.
That owner is believed to be Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, who bought it in 2016 at an auction after it was seized in Malta over unpaid debts. He first named it NEOM, as the futuristic city being planned for 2026, and then H, just before the refit. The megayacht was never offered for charter, but that's not to say that rich people can't party on it. Someone like Tom Brady could easily charter it if they had the right connections – and then invite MrBeast onboard. The $300 million price tag reported by MrBeast would include the original price of Al Mirqab and the recent refit.
Crew onboard tell MrBeast that this is the "69th largest superyacht in the world," which, if true, would mean the two are hanging out on H, one of the most expensive, impressive, and revolutionary projects from Netherlands-based shipyard Oceanco. It's also one of the most secretive megayachts out there.
H left Oceanco's shipyard earlier this year after a refit that saw it transformed in every way it counts, from the engines to the total length of the hull and the list of amenities offered. Initially delivered in 2000, the megayacht measured 95 meters (311 feet) and did not have a helipad, but H is now longer, at 105 meters (344 feet), and might have gotten one. We say "might” because the refit, as the vessel itself, was shrouded in secrecy as per the request of the owner.
If this is H, this is the first time regular folk set eyes on the redone interiors. Even if it's not, it's still a rare occasion when we get to see what a vacation day in the life of a multi-millionaire like Tom Brady looks like.
