Koru Figurehead Shows That $500 Million Megayacht Is Jeff Bezos' Biggest Flex

Not that this should come as a huge surprise – or as a surprise at all – but the eccentricities of multi-millionaires and billionaires are fascinating. Throw a record-setting custom vessel into the mix, and you get the recipe for endless chatter, plenty of coverage in trade publications, and the most fun way to pass a few idle minutes.
A brand-new $500 million megayacht commissioned by billionaire Jeff Bezos and which set several world records even before completion has all the markings of an attention magnet. Koru, the megayacht in question, is an even bigger magnet now that the figurehead on its bow has been photographed in detail.
Koru is a sailing yacht and the largest of its kind in the world right now. It was commissioned in 2018 or 2019, presumably based on the award-winning Black Pearl from Oceanco that was delivered in 2018. Black Pearl is a striking vessel with a black hull, white superstructure, and gigantic black sails, but it's not a sailing yacht but a sail-assisted one. It has been said that Bezos saw it and loved the innovation behind such a vessel and how it combined traditional elements with modern ones, reaching out to Oceanco to ask for something even more daring. Bigger isn't always better, but it was here.
This is how Koru, referred to internally as Y721, was born. It is now the largest sailing in the world, the largest vessel to be built in the Netherlands, and has the world's largest shadow yacht in Abeona, a superyacht for Koru's toys and crew, built by Damen Yachting. Koru, which symbolizes new beginnings in Maori, is an innovative vessel, but it's also gigantic and very luxurious and, perhaps more surprising, very controversial.
Earlier this week, Jeff Bezos finally set foot onboard Koru, more or less confirming that he is the direct beneficiary, or owner, of such a spectacular piece of naval engineering. Koru is now sailing around Mallorca in Spain, with Abeona close behind, and Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have been photographed onboard doing multi-millionaire things like tanning, lounging, and touring the vessel as they would a small seaside town.
This allowed photographers to get better shots of the vessel and, at the same time, of the figurehead on its bow, which had been kept so carefully under wraps during the final stages of construction. Superyacht watchers had already determined that it was more likely a female figure, but few expected it to bear such a close resemblance to Sanchez. This explains all the hubbub online right now.
Back in the day, when heading out to sea meant the most uncertain future, figureheads carried deep spiritual meaning. Egyptians used figureheads on their vessels as early as 3000 BC, but the practice became standard in the 16th century, peaking three hundred years later. By then, figureheads had become massive, heavy pieces of elaborate art, negatively impacting the ship's performance. Builders started to downsize them and later replaced them with today's badges.
In the most basic sense, a figurehead is a decoration that adorns the bow of the ship – like the hood ornaments favored by the late Queen Elizabeth II or the famous Spirit of Ecstasy on a Rolls-Royce. Figureheads would represent anything from mythological creatures or real-life animals, real persons or goddesses, and were often of women – in which case, the figurehead was the only woman onboard. Living women brought bad luck and all manners of curses and disasters, but the figurehead guided the sailors to shore in safety or, worst case scenario, to the realm of the afterlife after the ship went under.
Today's vessels no longer have figureheads because performance is top priority. And because owners have other, way more efficient ways of showing off. But you can still see them on the old sailing yachts that have been preserved and are still in use – and on Bezos' just-delivered Koru.
Whatever treasures Koru hides inside can only be imagined based on the gorgeous, elegant exterior. The three-masted schooner measures 127 meters (417 feet) in total length and boasts a gleaming black hull with a white superstructure, just like the Black Pearl. Its masts and sails are white, and the bow features a gorgeous curvaceous figurehead carved out of a single piece of polished hardwood.
It's difficult to say whether the figurehead is a siren or a woman, but there can be no mistaking the fact that it looks very much like Lauren Sanchez. Fully dressed but somehow not seeming like it, she wears a necklace that resembles the "koru” coil, which gives the name of the megayacht.
This makes the figurehead an open love letter, carved out of hardwood, polished to perfection, and elevated to the level of art. Like the photo of your significant other you keep on your phone's screen but with a much higher (and unattainable, for us) price tag. It's a way of letting the world know of your love and appreciation but on a much larger scale. It also turns Sanchez into a goddess-like figure while allowing Bezos to show off his wealth to us, no longer the illiterate masses but just as poor in comparison to him.
It turns out Koru is more traditional than you imagined.
Koru: the birth of a legend
That last part has nothing to do with Koru itself but with Oceanco's attempt to temporarily dismantle Koningshaven Bridge from Rotterdam so that they could take the vessel out to sea trials with the masts on. Residents perceived the request as a slap in the face since only a billionaire would dare take apart a historic bridge just because his vessel wouldn't fit underneath. They threatened to egg the ship, but ultimately, it was the online uproar that got Oceanco to think of alternative routes.
What exactly is a figurehead?
Figureheads also served to indicate the nature or name of the vessel to the illiterate masses, to show off the wealth and status of the owner, or for intimidation purposes. It was a flex and it was among the biggest possible at the time. At the height of their popularity, the bigger the piece of decoration, the more influential the owner of the vessel, which is how they came to be many-ton structures that altered the ship's performance.
The familiar-looking siren of Koru, a love letter
If you’re not into celebrity gossip or pop culture trivia, Bezos and Sanchez went public in 2019 after reportedly carrying out an affair that resulted in the demise of both their marriages. Sanchez was a "new beginning" for Bezos, and Koru seems to be the physical representation of that.
