Jeff Bezos Takes $500 Million Megayacht Koru on Its Maiden Journey

It's been five long and challenging years, but multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has finally taken delivery of his brand-new megayacht, which is now officially on its maiden journey starting out of Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Bezos' megayacht would have been noteworthy for its size and reported price tag alone, but it's also an incredible achievement in naval design and construction. Named Koru, which stands for "new beginnings" in Maori, it's the largest sailing yacht in the world, the largest vessel ever built in the Netherlands, and comes paired with the largest support vessel currently in operation.
Specifics about the pair of vessels were never disclosed to the public, and they will probably never be, but it's safe to assume that they're very luxurious and designed for ultimate pampering, with an eye for performance and efficiency. Koru, for one, is also a standout for its ability to sail on wind power alone, so it's energy-efficient and has a reduced carbon footprint.
Koru is a three-masted schooner measuring 127 meters (417 feet) in total length, with a very distinctive design with a gleaming black hull and white superstructure. Reports in the industry claim that Bezos saw and loved the Black Pearl - not the fictional pirate ship, but the previous holder of the title of the world's largest sailing yacht - and wanted something similar for his first yacht. Both Koru and Black Pearl were built at Oceanco in the Netherlands and are custom designs.
Because it's a sailing yacht and, as one, needs the space on deck for sailing, Koru can't carry any toys on its own. As any yacht-owning multi-millionaire will tell you, there's no point in buying a boat if you can't pack water toys or exploration gear, or even your favorite cars for your summer vacation. So Koru gets a support vessel, which is technically a superyacht in its own right, both in size and features. Built by Damen Yachting, Abeona is 246 feet (75 meters) long and carries a helicopter, tenders, exploring gear, and all manner of water toys.
Abeona came in handy as Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez headed out on their summer vacation this week, which marks Koru's maiden journey. They arrived in Spain by his Gulfstream private jet, then boarded a helicopter which Sanchez flew onto the helideck on Abeona and then got on a boat for the transfer to the mothership, Koru.
They've been “tooling around Mallorca" since, according to one report, taking in the sun on the vessel's many decks, taking photos, touring the gigantic vessel with the captain, and generally having a good time. As one does when one is a multi-billionaire who just set foot onboard his record-breaking, incredible, and incredibly expensive megayacht for the first time.
