A Game-Changing Airline to Be Operated by the Futuristic Smart City of NEOM

Back in 2021, Prince Mohamed Bin Salman officially introduced the NEOM project, a smart city-state covering 10,000 square miles (25,900 square km) in the province of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. With resorts gearing up to open their gates next year, NEOM is also planning to launch its own airline, one that embodies the same mix of high-tech and sustainability, as the city itself.

8 photos Photo: NEOM